One Of The Cops In The Breonna Taylor Raid Is Suing Her Boyfriend For Shooting Him

A Louisville police officer involved in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor is countersuing her boyfriend for shooting him during the March 13 incident.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly's lawsuit alleges Kenneth Walker inflicted battery, assault, and emotional distress on him by opening fire and striking him in the thigh during the raid.



He is requesting a jury trial, damages, and attorney fees.

"Sgt. Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker," Mattingly's attorney Kent Wicker said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "He's entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him."



The lawsuit was filed in response to one that Walker filed this summer against several Kentucky officials. He has said he opened fire in self-defense, believing the police officers raiding the apartment shortly before 1 a.m. were intruders.

Steve Romines, the attorney representing Walker, told BuzzFeed News his client was protected by Kentucky's self-defense laws.

"This is the latest in a cycle of police aggression, deflection of responsibility, and obstruction of the facts in what is an obvious coverup," he said in a statement. "The counterclaim just brings it full circle."

"If Kenny can be sued for defending himself, make no mistake, all lawful gun owners’ rights are at risk. And that should scare everyone," he said. "We intend to defend Kenny — once again — from baseless charges intended to harm, intimidate, and cover up the events of March 13, 2020.”

