A 27-Year-Old Black Man Was Shot And Killed By Police After They Found Him Asleep In A Car At A Wendy's
Footage that appears to be from the scene shows Rayshard Brooks running away from two police officers after a struggle, then the sound of gunshots being fired can be heard.
Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police officers after he was found sleeping in parked car at a Wendy's drive-thru on Friday night.
According to a statement from the George Bureau of Investigations, police were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. because Brooks' car was blocking other drivers. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test, after which officers attempted to arrest him.
Investigators said Brooks "resisted" arrest and "a struggle ensued," during which an officer deployed a Taser.
"Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser," the statement said. "It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser."
Cellphone footage that appears to be from the scene, shared on Twitter, shows Brooks engaged in a struggle with two officers on the ground. Brooks appears to grab a Taser device, breaks free, and runs out of the frame away from the officers.
An officer with what looks like a Taser chases after him, and another officer follows. Then the sound of three gunshots being fired can be heard.
(Warning: the video below is graphic.)
Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died following surgery, the GBI said.
Atlanta police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the GBI said there is no additional information available as of Saturday morning.
In another video taken at the scene, an apparent witness, who is recording, says the police were talking to Brooks for 20 minutes before the shooting.
"I saw you all talking to him for 20 minutes," the person recording says, addressing an officer standing nearby. "Unarmed. Non-violent. Nothing wrong with how he conducted himself whatsoever, and you pull a fucking gun dude?"
The Wendy's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Later video shows people gathering at the scene of the shooting.
A large crowd outside the parking lot is seen in another video chanting "no justice, no peace" as officers stood behind police tape.
Atlanta has been one of many cities across the country where people have been protesting against police killings of unarmed Black people in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after an officer crushed Floyd's neck with his knee for more than eight minutes, as Floyd cried, "I can't breathe." Protesters are also demanding justice for Tony McDade, a Black transgender man killed by police in Florida, and for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was sleeping when police forcibly entered her home in Kentucky and killed her.
Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, told CNN last week that she's trying to strike a "tough balance" when it comes to being critical of police.
"This has been a really tough balance because I feel helpless. I feel angry. I feel frustrated," Bottoms said. "But the balance to that, I know that there are men and women who put on a uniform every day who love and care about our community. And they do it for all the right reasons."
Meanwhile, two Atlanta police officers are suing Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields after they were fired for using their Tasers during recent protests, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Bodycam footage showed the officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, along with four others, using their Tasers on a pair of college students in a car before forcefully removing them from the vehicle.
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
