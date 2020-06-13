A 27-Year-Old Black Man Was Shot And Killed By Police After They Found Him Asleep In A Car At A Wendy's

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta police officers after he was found sleeping in parked car at a Wendy's drive-thru on Friday night.

According to a statement from the George Bureau of Investigations, police were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. because Brooks' car was blocking other drivers. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test, after which officers attempted to arrest him.

Investigators said Brooks "resisted" arrest and "a struggle ensued," during which an officer deployed a Taser.

"Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser," the statement said. "It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser."

Cellphone footage that appears to be from the scene, shared on Twitter, shows Brooks engaged in a struggle with two officers on the ground. Brooks appears to grab a Taser device, breaks free, and runs out of the frame away from the officers.

An officer with what looks like a Taser chases after him, and another officer follows. Then the sound of three gunshots being fired can be heard.

(Warning: the video below is graphic.)