A Juror In Alex Murdaugh's Trial Said It Took The Jury About One Hour To Decide That He Was Guilty Of Murdering His Wife And Son

A member of the jury in Alex Murdaugh's murder case said it only took them about an hour of deliberation to decide that the disgraced South Carolina lawyer was guilty of killing his wife and son.

"The evidence was clear," Craig Moyer, a carpenter who served as a juror on the high-profile case, told Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Friday before the sentencing.

On Thursday evening, a jury convicted Murdaugh of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's rural hunting lodge's dog kennels in June 2021. He was handed two consecutive life in prison sentences on Friday morning. Throughout the trial and even at his sentencing hearing, Murdaugh asserted that he did not murder his wife and son. But the jury was ultimately not convinced.

Murdaugh's quick answers to questions on the stand and the lies he told that were exposed in court affirmed Moyer's belief that the disgraced lawyer had murdered his wife and son, he said.

"A good liar," Moyer told GMA. "Not good enough."