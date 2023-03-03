Alex Murdaugh Is Going To Prison For Life After A Jury Convicted Him Of Murdering His Wife And Son

Alex Murdaugh, the scion of a prominent legal family in South Carolina, was sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of murdering his wife and son in a closely watched trial that captivated true crime enthusiasts around the world.

Dressed in his brown prison jumpsuit, Murdaugh addressed the court before his sentence was handed down, continuing to deny he was a murderer.

“I’m innocent," Murdaugh said. "I would never hurt my wife, Maggie, and I would never hurt my son Paw-Paw."

Murdaugh received the maximum sentence for his crimes — two consecutive life sentences, one for each murder charge. As he handed down the sentence, Judge Clifton Newman, who oversaw the six-week trial in Colleton County, called the case “one of the most troubling” ones he’s ever presided over, particularly due to Murdaugh and his family’s long history as lawyers.

“I don't question at all the decision of the state not to pursue a death penalty. But as I sit here in this courtroom and look around the many portraits of judges and other court officials, and reflect on the fact that over the past century, your family — including you — have been prosecuting people here in this courtroom, and many have received the death penalty, probably for lesser conduct,” Newman said.

Speaking directly to Murdaugh, Newman said he is certain Maggie and Paul come and visit him every night when he's trying to fall asleep.

"All day and every night," Murdaugh replied.

Jurors deliberated for just about three hours before convicting Murdaugh of the fatal shootings of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul in June 2021 after hearing testimony from more than five dozen witnesses, including the defendant.

In the end, the jury found him guilty on all charges — two counts of murder, and two counts of possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime. He faced a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.