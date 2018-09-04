Some High Schools Are Giving Out Free Condoms To Combat A Spike In STD Rates

Back-to-school supplies include notebooks, pencils, folders, and...condoms?

While condoms are not normally on the list for students, four public high schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, are providing them for free to students as part of a pilot program to try to halt a sharp rise in sexually transmitted diseases.

In 2017, there was a 17.5% increase in chlamydia cases in the country, a 29% increase in gonorrhea, and a 51% increase in primary and secondary syphilis cases, as well as an 85% increase in early syphilis, according to the Montgomery County Government. The increase was particularly pronounced among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 29, and STD rates in the region are at their highest level in 10 years.

But it's not just one state or county in the US that has an STD problem. In 2017, there were a record-high number of new STD cases — 2.3 million — diagnosed in the US population in general, according to the CDC.

Handing out condoms in high schools is one part of a countywide plan aimed at improving access to STD screenings, treatment, and education, according to a press release. “This is a public health crisis and while this mirrors national trends, it is critical that we provide prevention information so that adolescents and young adults can make safe decisions,” Dr. Travis Gayles, the county health officer, said in the release.