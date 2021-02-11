Sabrina Carpenter Was Directly Asked About The Olivia Rodrigo Drama After Being Accused Of "Skirting Around The Controversy"

"I do feel like I'm saying things if you're paying attention. Maybe I'm not saying the things you want me to say."

OK look, we've been through this supposed Olivia Rodrigo/Sabrina Carpenter/Joshua Bassett feud a million times already but new things just keep on happening, so we're back here again to dive into the latest goings on in drama town. Image Group La / Getty Images

By now you'll probably already know where this feud started, but here's the backstory so we're all on the same page... View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars Olivia and Joshua were rumored to be dating, although this was never confirmed. However, sometime last summer, whispers started to spread that there was a somewhat messy breakup going on behind the scenes, with Joshua pictured on an apparent lunch date with Sabrina around the same time that Olivia posted a picture wearing a "dump him" T-shirt. Since then, all parties involved have released songs that appear to be not-so-subtle digs and shots at each other. Olivia seemed to reference Sabrina as "that blonde girl" who was older and always made her "doubt" her relationship. Sabrina then appeared to respond in a song of her own, singing about how they could've been friends in another life and how "maybe blonde was the only rhyme."

But, despite the pointed (and sometimes shady ) lyrics, neither party is willing to 'fess up about the feud. In fact, both Olivia and Sabrina have skirted around the issue multiple times, answering questions by...well, not really answering them at all. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Sure, there was a lot of skirting around the questions still, but Sabrina did make some interesting points...

"That's the tricky thing with being honest with yourself and being honest enough to put it out into the world because you know that people are going to misinterpret it," Sabrina said when asked about the reaction to the songs. "I'm very aware of that and I'm sure other artists are aware of that." Gregg Deguire / WireImage "It just is what it is. 'Skin' — I can't stress this enough — is not about one person," the 21-year-old went on. "I've had so many different experiences in the last year in my personal life and in my career where there was a lot happening and I couldn't do anything about it and I couldn't say anything 'cuz it seemed like either way, people were mad at me." She added: "I could've tried to ignore it, I could've tried to get around it, but the fact is it wasn't one thing. It wasn't one thing that I was addressing, it wasn't one situation I was addressing."

But then came the big guns when Sabrina was straight-up asked: "Why was it important for you to reference the blonde lyric [from 'Drivers Licence'] in your song?" View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

"I guess people care, and I was curious as to why people cared," she said in response. "But I also think, again, people are pointing fingers. But at the same time, it's not for me to say who it is or isn't about, 'cuz it's not my story, that's not my narrative." "I'm just approaching it from the attention that people directed towards me assuming that it was me," she continued. "I was just like, 'Well, you know, it does make sense, I am blonde.' But I think I came at it from a very honest place of saying, 'I don't think anyone meant any hard feelings and I don't think that is what it's about.'"

But Sabrina wasn't about to be let off the hook that easy, with Zach then asking if she thought they could still be friends. It feels important to note that Olivia wasn't mentioned once by name, even though it seemed obvious who they were referring to. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Sabrina, once again, kinda danced around the question, seemingly taken by surprise at being asked it. "I mean, I'm absolutely, always, 100% like...you've talked to me! Of course!" she said. "Absolutely, and if anyone talks to me, I think they would know that." She added. "Anything is possible, absolutely."

Not content with grilling her for tea about the feud, one of the interviewers laughed and said, "You're so good at answering questions without answering questions," which Sabrina took slight issue with. Theo Wargo / Getty Images "I do feel like I'm saying things if you're paying attention," she said. "Maybe I'm not saying the things you want me to say because I do think a lot of people, they want me to start some shit — I'm not out here to start some shit."

This all comes within hours of Sabrina also being accused of "skirting around the controversy" by James Corden during an interview earlier this week. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

When vaguely asked about the drama, Sabrina gave a similar answer to others she's given about the topic. But, when pressed, she added: "People will make a narrative out of something, always, and I think that this was a really interesting song for people to kind of, misinterpret and make it into something that it wasn't really supposed to be in the first place."

But Sabrina's not the only person refusing to answer questions about the drama directly — Olivia has also danced around it and hasn't yet been drawn on giving any substantial response. Jason Mendez / Getty Images In an interview with Billboard, Olivia tried to play the feud down, saying: "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song." And then, in another recent interview, she did much of the same. "I think my life is fairly boring, so it's kinda funny to see people speculating about all of that stuff," she said. "I'm a songwriter and you write a song and you do the best that you can and you put it out into the universe and whatever happens after that is none of your concern. It's everybody else's song now, it's not mine."