Kylie Jenner Explained Why She Didn't Talk About Her Pregnancy At The Time

"I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 18, 2021, at 11:33 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner has revealed the full reason why she decided to not publicly share much of her 2017/2018 pregnancy, explaining that it was something she felt like she needed to go through by herself.

Kylie Jenner smiles for the camera
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

During the first part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode, which aired on Thursday, host Andy Cohen asked the 23-year-old why she made the decision to not even personally announce her pregnancy until after she'd given birth.

Andy Cohen, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner sit on couches
E!

"I shared so much of my life," Kylie said of her decision. "I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too, and have everyone's opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself."

Kylie Jenner talks to Andy Cohen
E!

Kylie's sisters were quick to agree, with Kendall calling it "the greatest decision" she'd ever made, and something which might've had a positive impact on 3-year-old Stormi.

Kendall Jenner gestures as she talks
E!

"This is obviously a theory — I've never been pregnant and I'm sure there's studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child," Kendall said. "I think it's a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision."

Kim Kardashian also suggested that the decision was, in part, due to safety concerns for Kylie after other family pregnancies had resulted in a media frenzy.

Kim Kardashian is shown getting out of a car, holding her child, as photographers swarm
Gotpap / GC Images

"There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture," Kim said. "Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment." 

When asked by Andy how she'd managed to keep it all a secret, Kylie revealed she simply decided to stay at home throughout her pregnancy, especially towards the end when people had resorted to using helicopters in order to get a picture of the beauty mogul.

"I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood," she revealed. "Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day — I couldn't even go outside, because they'd be shooting all my deliveries."

She added: "I remember, people thought it was a crib, but it was this piece of furniture showing up at my house. It was crazy, all day, so I just didn't even leave."

As for her relationship with Travis Scott, Kylie didn't give much away. However, at one point, Andy asked if the billionaire would like to get married, to which she said: "I'm not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope to get married one day."

Travis Scott kisses Kylie Jenner&#x27;s cheek
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

Her answer seemed to bring an interesting response from her sisters — particularly Kim and Khloé, who appeared to share A Look™️ after Kylie had answered the question.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian smiles
E!

This all comes after Kylie and Travis added further fuel to the rumors that their relationship is back on after they made a public appearance together, alongside daughter Stormi.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and their child on a red carpet
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for The New School

During an acceptance speech on the night, Travis called out his family watching in the audience, reportedly saying: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you so much."

