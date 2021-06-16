Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Seemed To Confirm They're Back Together After He Said "Wifey, I Love You" During A Public Appearance

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

"Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry."

Just a few weeks ago, a source told People that Kylie and Travis weren't "putting any pressure on their relationship" and were instead concentrating on being parents to Stormi.

"They love each other," the source said. "Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."