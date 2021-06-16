 Skip To Content
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Seemed To Confirm They're Back Together After He Said "Wifey, I Love You" During A Public Appearance

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Seemed To Confirm They're Back Together After He Said "Wifey, I Love You" During A Public Appearance

"Wifey, I love you so much."

By Ben Henry

Posted on June 16, 2021, at 6:07 a.m. ET

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might've just confirmed their relationship is back on after the rapper publicly professed his love for the beauty mogul.

Kylie and Travis attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City on Tuesday, posing on the red carpet alongside their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

And when Travis was honored with an award, he made sure to give a special shoutout to his family in the audience. According to reports, he ended his speech: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

Other outlets reported that the rapper said: "Wifey, I love you so much."

And further reports claimed that the pair looked to be firmly back on track, with a source apparently telling People: "Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together. They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."

Seemingly confirming that the couple might be back together, Kylie then posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, which has so far received more than ten million likes.

This all comes after months of rumors that Kylie and Travis had reunited after calling off their relationship in 2019.

The couple were said to have broken up in October of that year. However, they remained close, often celebrating holidays together and reportedly quarantining as a family. 

The rumors really stepped up a gear following Travis' birthday in April, after reports claimed the couple were packing on the PDA and "exploring their relationship romantically again."

"Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry."

Just a few weeks ago, a source told People that Kylie and Travis weren't "putting any pressure on their relationship" and were instead concentrating on being parents to Stormi.

"They love each other," the source said. "Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."

However last month, Kylie was forced to shut down rumors about her relationship with Travis after reports claimed they weren't excluse and were instead exploring an open relationship.

