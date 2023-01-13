Jamie Lee Curtis Is Glad For Home Tests After She Got COVID-19

Jamie Lee Curtis will not be attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday after the actor revealed she has COVID-19.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared a photo of three positive coronavirus tests on Instagram Friday.

“Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms,” Curtis wrote on Instagram.

The 64-year-old actor said she was glad to have test kits at home so she didn’t spread “germs” at Friday’s American Film Institute lunch and the British Academy Film Awards tea party.

For her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Curtis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Critics Choice Awards. The film is nominated for an AFI award, and Curtis is shortlisted for the supporting actress BAFTA category, meaning she has advanced to the nomination stage of voting. The BAFTA Film Awards will announce their nominations on Jan. 19.

“I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people,” Curtis wrote of her peers.

In a follow-up post on Friday, Curtis also shared a still from Everything Everywhere All at Once where her character is sitting at a kitchen table and is visibly in distress.