Jamie Lee Curtis Is Glad For Home Tests After She Got COVID-19

Jamie Lee Curtis will not be attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday after the actor revealed she has COVID-19.
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared a photo of three positive coronavirus tests on Instagram Friday.
“Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms,” Curtis wrote on Instagram.
The 64-year-old actor said she was glad to have test kits at home so she didn’t spread “germs” at Friday’s American Film Institute lunch and the British Academy Film Awards tea party.
For her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Curtis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Critics Choice Awards. The film is nominated for an AFI award, and Curtis is shortlisted for the supporting actress BAFTA category, meaning she has advanced to the nomination stage of voting. The BAFTA Film Awards will announce their nominations on Jan. 19.
“I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people,” Curtis wrote of her peers.
In a follow-up post on Friday, Curtis also shared a still from Everything Everywhere All at Once where her character is sitting at a kitchen table and is visibly in distress.
“When you get COVID before the @americanfilminstitute @bafta and @criticschoice @everythingeverywheremovie,” Curtis wrote in the Instagram caption.
People were quick to express support for Curtis in the comment sections of her two posts.
“Feel better jamie lee,” stylist Brad Goreski wrote on her first post.
“Oh Jamie I am so so sorry,” actor Ruby Rose commented on Curtis’s second COVID-19 post.
“So sorry Jamie: sending you good energy (hug),” musician Questlove also wrote on the second post.
Curtis’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes three days after she attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday. She was nominated for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her costars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan both took home awards that night for their performances in the film.
Curtis ended her Instagram post with a message to her followers: “Stay safe out there people.”