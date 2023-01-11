Hollywood Stars Came Back To The Golden Globes After The Awards Show Was Literally Canceled

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael didn’t hold back from roasting the awards show as it came back to TV on Tuesday after being canceled in 2022.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” the Emmy-winning comedian said.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the award show, began facing scrutiny in 2021 as critics pointed out Emily in Paris received a nomination, while I May Destroy You and Insecure — created by Black women — did not. A Los Angeles Times investigation then revealed the organization had no Black members and participated in financial and ethical lapses; Paramount gifted more than 30 HFPA members stays at a five-star Paris hotel to come visit the Emily in Paris set, for example.

“I’ll catch everyone in the room up,” Carmichael said. “The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year. I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will.”

The backlash in 2021 led to NBC refusing to broadcast the show, resulting in a private 2022 ceremony where winners were announced online. Companies including Warner Bros Discovery, Netflix, and Amazon Studios signed letters publicly boycotting the HFPA. Actors like Scarlett Johansson condemned the organization, accusing its members of asking sexist questions at press conferences, and Tom Cruise reportedly returned three of his trophies.