Here Are The Winners Of The 2023 Golden Globes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt — Babylon
Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
WINNER: Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan — She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
WINNER: Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow — The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
John Turturro — Severance
Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking
John Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” — RRR
“Carolina” — Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Diego Calva — Babylon
Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver — White Noise
Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie — Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Motion Picture — Animated
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
WINNER: Austin Butler — Elvis
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Hugh Jackman — The Son
Bill Nighy — Living
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
WINNER: Zendaya — Euphoria
Emma D'arcy — House of the Dragon
Laura Linney — Ozark
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
WINNER: Julia Garner — Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
WINNER: Cate Blanchett — Tár
Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
Viola Davis — The Woman King
Ana De Armas — Blonde
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
WINNER: Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field — Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley — Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Best Director — Motion Picture
WINNER: Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts — Gaslit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton — Black Bird
Colin Firth — The Staircase
Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: The White Lotus
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
WINNER: Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
Diego Luna — Andor
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series — Drama
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Winner: The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick