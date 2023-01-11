Here Are The Winners Of The 2023 Golden Globes

The awards ceremony returned to TV on Tuesday after NBC refused to broadcast it in 2022 following accusations of corruption and glaring snubs of Black stars and productions.

By
Anthony Robledo
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt — Babylon

Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award.

WINNER: Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan — She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series Musical-Comedy or Drama award.

WINNER: Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

John Lithgow — The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce — The Crown

John Turturro — Severance

Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz poses with the Best Original Score award in the press room on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz — Babylon

Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking

John Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

M.M. Keeravani accepts the Best Original Song award for "Naatu Naatu" on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” — RRR

“Carolina” — Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy award.

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

WINNER: Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award.

WINNER: Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Diego Calva — Babylon

Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver — White Noise

Ralph Fiennes — The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie — Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu

Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro accepts the Best Animated Feature award.

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award.

WINNER: Austin Butler — Elvis

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Hugh Jackman — The Son

Bill Nighy — Living

Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Zendaya — Euphoria

Emma D'arcy — House of the Dragon

Laura Linney — Ozark

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series Musical-Comedy or Drama award.

WINNER: Julia Garner — Ozark

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett — Tár

Olivia Colman — Empire of Light

Viola Davis — The Woman King

Ana De Armas — Blonde

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Santiago Mitre and Ricardo Darín accept the Best Non-English Language Film award.

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh accepts the Best Screenplay award.

WINNER: Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field — Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley — Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Best Director — Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

WINNER: Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann — Elvis

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California.

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient

Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award.

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy

Julia Garner — Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts — Gaslit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Evan Peters accepts the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award.

WINNER: Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award.

WINNER: The White Lotus

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Kevin Costner — Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

Diego Luna — Andor

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary accept the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy award.

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series — Drama

Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, and Miguel Sapochnik accept the Best Television Series Drama award.

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent, and Peter O'Brien accept the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award.

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Judd Hirsch, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Paul Dano, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, and Seth Rogen accept the Best Motion Picture Drama award.

Winner: The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick