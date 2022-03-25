“Everything Everywhere All At Once” Is An Ungodly Tangle

The Wangs’ business write-offs tell a story of Evelyn trying on other potential lives: as an actor, a singer, a novelist, a chef, a teacher. “From a stack of receipts, I can trace the ups and downs of your life,” IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdra (played by Jamie Lee Curtis in a white blunt-cut wig and mustard turtleneck) says. “And it does not look good.”

But mid-interview, Evelyn’s world fractures, and she’s suddenly thrown into the multiverse. An alternate version of her husband, called Alpha Waymond, appears. He’s from the Alphaverse, an elite universe dedicated to restoring things to how they’re supposed to be, and he’s been searching for her because of all the possible Evelyns that exist, she’s the only one who can defeat the great evil spreading across all the universes. Of all the Evelyns across the infinite expanse of the multiverse, she’s the least successful one, but that’s precisely why she will succeed where all the other Evelyns failed: Her full potential is still open to her.

Evelyn learns to jump between universes, accessing the skills of her other selves. Across the multiverse, we meet Evelyn as a dominatrix, a hibachi chef, a queer woman with hot dogs for hands, a wuxia hero, a drawing, a piñata, a rock. At long last, Evelyn gets to be more than she is, but she’s not allowed to linger as any of her alternate selves. “If you fall for the temptation,” Alpha Waymond warns, “you invite contradiction. Chaos.”

The source of that chaos is the omniversal being Jobu Tupaki, who has no motives or desires. Jobu is Joy from the Alphaverse, pushed so far by the Alphaverse’s Evelyn that “her mind was fractured,” Alpha Waymond explains. “Her mind experiences every world, every possibility, at the same time,” and she is scouring the multiverse looking for the one Evelyn, leaving a trail of dead Evelyns in her wake.

The only way to defeat her, Evelyn realizes, is by becoming like her, going past her potential and breaking, which is how we find her back at her laundromat smashing the window.