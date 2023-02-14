Ethan Hawke Hilariously Asked For His Son’s Forgiveness For Stealing His Shot With Rihanna

Parents make lots of sacrifices for their kids, but Ethan Hawke was not about to pass up a chance to sit next to Rihanna .

The Black Phone star on Monday shared hilarious throwback photos on Instagram of him and his son with the Grammy-winning singer from the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. In the first photo, Hawke’s then​​–13-year-old son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, is sitting between Rihanna and his father. In the second picture, Hawke has swapped seats with his son with Levon facepalming. The third picture shows Hawke and Rihanna talking about something while Levon listens.

“After Rihanna’s brilliant half time performance, I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment,” the actor wrote in the caption.