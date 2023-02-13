As far as safety is concerned, pregnant people can enjoy concerts and, yes, even perform in them, according to Regina Zappi, associate director of audiology practices with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

“When going to a loud concert while pregnant, mothers should think about protecting both their hearing and their baby’s hearing. An easy thing to remember is, if it’s too loud for mom, it is also too loud for baby,” Zappi said. “Time, loudness, and distance matter. And when it gets too loud for too long, the best way to protect both sets of ears is to physically remove yourself from the loud noise and take a listening break.”

Rihanna sported a musician’s earpiece during her performance, which Zappi said not only allowed her to hear the music better, but also served as a form of hearing protection.

In theory, loud noises could damage a baby’s hearing and stress a parent out enough to affect a baby’s development, Zappi said; however “this does not mean that pregnant women need to avoid all noisy situations altogether.”

“At a concert for example, positioning yourself away from loud noise sources such as speakers (at least 500 feet) helps to protect both sets of ears and allows you to enjoy the music,” Zappi said. “Taking these precautions will keep you safe while you enjoy the music.”