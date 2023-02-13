Rihanna Unveiled A Baby Bump During Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

After the world spent the whole halftime show googling "Rihanna pregnant?", her rep confirmed to AP that another Baby Fenty is on the way.

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show had a very special surprise guest: a baby bump.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The Grammy-winning singer performed for the first time in years, and it was her first show since giving birth to her son on May 13, 2022.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

But a sibling is on the way. During her performance on Sunday, which included her hits "Umbrella," "Work," and "Bitch Better Have My Money," fans noticed a bump peeking out of her red jumpsuit.

NicoleWhitneyx @NicoleWhitneyx

🥺 The belly rub, congratulations queen 🤍 #Rihanna

Twitter: @NicoleWhitneyx
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Rihanna's representative confirmed to AP after the show that the star is pregnant with her second child.

The billionaire founder of Fenty Beauty turns 35 in eight days.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

"Pregnant" started trending on Twitter, as fans madly tried to figure out if she was announcing her pregnancy during the show.

Ira @iramadisonthree

the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant

Twitter: @iramadisonthree
izzy @angeleyerry

RIHANNA GIRL R U PREGNANT

Twitter: @angeleyerry
J. Slai @JSLAi

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭

Twitter: @JSLAi
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

As she stood singing "Diamonds" on a platform high above the stadium in Phoenix, Rihanna rested her hands on her stomach, rubbing her belly and seemingly confirming the news for fans.

Sally B Shelly @MsSallyB2You

Okay @rihanna I seen you rub your belly twice . TELL USSSS

Twitter: @MsSallyB2You

Then the official confirmation came shortly afterward. Congrats to Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky!

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

