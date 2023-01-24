Sheryl Lee Ralph Will Sing The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Rihanna may be set to deliver the performance of the night during the Super Bowl halftime show, but she won’t be the only singer taking the stage on football’s biggest day.

The NFL announced Tuesday that country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the Black national anthem.

Completing the pregame lineup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, R&B legend Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful.”