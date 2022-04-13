The moment Miss. Redacted, 24, a former early Head Start and high school teacher, knew that Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary-style comedy following a group of passionate teachers and a self-absorbed principal at an underfunded Black and brown majority school in North Philadelphia, was something special was when she watched the episode "Desking."



In the episode, students start a dangerous TikTok trend where they jump from desk to desk. Determined to put a stop to these antics, the faculty, which includes show creator Quinta Brunson as do-gooder Janine, self-assured Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), no-nonsense Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), substitute teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and the egocentric principal Ava (Janelle James), ultimately decide to have Jacob (Chris Perfetti), the nerdy white teacher in school, participate in the trend so that kids think desking is lame.

Miss. Redacted, who uses an online alias to protect her privacy, found herself in a similar scenario where students would much rather learn a TikTok dance than the day’s lesson. Instead of standing by and not doing anything, Miss. Redacted did what any creative teacher would do and pulled a “Jacob.”

“[I’m thinking] I'm literally gonna get fired if one of these goes viral, and I'm sitting in the background doing nothing about this,” Miss. Redacted said. “So I started jumping in the videos and doing it with them. They were like, ‘Stop! Now, I can't post it,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that's what happens. Now, it's not cool.’”

Abbott Elementary just concluded its first season and is the highest-rated debut ABC comedy in years. It’s also gotten a lot of positive feedback from people in the profession it portrays. New York middle school teacher and assistant principal Malikah Mahone, 26, finds the show surprisingly relatable and even discusses the episodes with fellow teachers at staff meetings.

“I've always said that I wish there was a show like The Office that reflected my life as a teacher,” Mahone said. “It was just so nice to be seen on TV and, I know that's already a thing for Black people in general, but it's different to see such a specific thing like your career. To see that on TV is absolutely hilarious.”

The prominence of Black teachers on the show is particularly meaningful to the real-life Black teachers I talked to, especially since Black teachers make up less than 7% of all teachers in the United States. The writers take great care in showing the support Black teachers give to their students. They also made an important character decision by including Abbott’s only Black male teacher, Gregory, who begins as an emotionally uninvolved substitute and ends as a driven full-time teacher.