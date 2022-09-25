Rihanna Will Headline The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

TMZ first reported earlier that day that Rihanna was in talks with the NFL to perform at next year's Super Bowl.

Rihanna was initially approached to perform at the 2019 halftime show, but she turned it down in support of Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who faced intense backlash for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police violence against Black people. Kaepernick has said that he was iced out of the league because of his protest.

"I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler," Rihanna told Vogue in 2019. "There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."



Kaepernick hasn't played for the NFL since 2016, but he worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent earlier this year.

Rihanna's halftime performance will be her first major show since 2018, when she sang at the Grammys. She has not released a new album since 2016's Anti, focusing instead on her Fenty makeup and lingerie lines. She also had her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky this year.



Fans were thrilled by the news of her Super Bowl appearance and speculated that new music from her might (finally??) be coming.