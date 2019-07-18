Trump And Hope Hicks Spoke With Michael Cohen Right Before He Organized Hush Money For Stormy Daniels

Newly unsealed court documents show President Donald Trump and advisor Hope Hicks spoke with his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen moments before he began negotiating a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep a lid on her claims of an affair.

In October 2016, days after the Washington Post published an explosive video that showed Trump bragging about committing sexual assault, a lawyer for the porn actress told Cohen that Daniels was preparing to go public about her affair with Trump. (The president has denied having any affair, calling her claims “false and extortionist.”)

Cohen, Hicks, and Trump spoke for at least four minutes during a conference call on Oct. 8 — the day after the Access Hollywood tape was made public. FBI agents also collected “toll records” that show Cohen and Hicks had another call that night — and then Cohen immediately began reaching out to a tabloid publisher for them to negotiate a so-called “catch and kill” settlement with Daniels.

Cohen has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for making the payment, which prosecutors called an illegal campaign contribution, along with other unrelated criminal counts that he also pleaded guilty to.

In response to the new revelations, Cohen spoke to BuzzFeed News from Otisville Federal Correctional Institution on Thursday. Confirming what he stated in his Feb. 27 Congressional testimony, he said:

I and members of the Trump Organization were directed by Mr. Trump to handle the Stormy Daniels matter, including making the hush money payment. The conclusion of the investigation exonerating the Trump Organization’s role should be of great concern to the American people and investigated by Congress and the Department of Justice.

The unsealed documents — a set of search warrant applications from 2018 — also describe other instances when Cohen spoke with Trump while Cohen was in the midst of negotiating the deal with Daniels and arranging for the $130,000 payment. They also note that when a story was published in the Wall Street Journal in November 2016 about another hush money agreement involving former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Cohen texted, “He’s pissed” — the FBI agent who signed the search warrant affidavit said they believed “He” referred to Trump.

A federal judge in New York ordered the documents unsealed after prosecutors represented that their investigation into the campaign finance violations by Cohen was over.