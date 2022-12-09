A Former Minneapolis Police Officer Who Pressed His Knee Into George Floyd's Back Was Sentenced To Additional Prison Time

J. Alexander Kueng, one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to another three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

Kueng, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s back while then-officer Derek Chauvin used a knee chokehold, is already serving a three-year prison sentence after being convicted in February in federal court of violating Floyd’s civil rights for failing to intervene in his killing.

In late October, Kueng, 29, accepted a plea deal for the state charges. The deal came with a recommended sentence of 42 months in prison, and it was announced right before his joint trial with former fellow officer Tou Thao was set to begin.

As part of the deal, the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder against Kueng was dropped.