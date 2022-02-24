The Three Former Cops Involved In George Floyd's Killing Were Found Guilty Of Violating His Civil Rights

Three former Minneapolis police officers who were involved in George Floyd's killing violated his civil rights during a deadly arrest, a federal jury found on Thursday.

After deliberating for more than 13 hours over the course of two days, the jury found Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane guilty of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and killed him. Thao and Kueng were also found guilty of failing to intervene during the deadly arrest on May 25, 2020. The jury also found that all three former officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death, which means they will face a heavier sentence for them.



The punishment for violating someone's civil rights can be as much as a life sentence, or even the death penalty, depending on the circumstances of the crime and the resulting injury. Those outcomes are rare, however, and it's likely that Kueng, Thao, and Lane will receive less severe sentences.

Floyd's brutal killing was caught on cellphone video, and it launched wide-scale protests against police killings of Black people as well as a national reckoning on racial injustice.



During the monthlong federal trial, prosecutors argued that the three men chose not to intervene as their colleague slowly killed Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, and failed to provide medical care, not giving Floyd CPR or rolling him onto his side.



"Each made a conscious choice over and over again," Samantha Trepel, a special litigation counsel from the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, said in her opening statement. "They chose not to intervene and stop Chauvin as he killed a man. They chose not to protect George Floyd, the man they handcuffed."

Defense attorneys sought to pin the responsibility of Floyd's death on Chauvin, who they said called the shots as the senior-most officer on the scene. They said the Minneapolis Police Department had a culture of deference toward senior police officers and that the training given to the rookie officers was inadequate. They also said the graphic viral video of Floyd’s killing did not show the full picture, including what the officers were thinking in the moment and what cumulative actions they had taken.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison last June after being convicted for murdering Floyd. He pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd's civil rights in the federal case and is awaiting sentencing.



Kueng, who is Black, and Lane, who is white, helped Chauvin restrain Floyd on the ground. Thao, who is Hmong American, held bystanders back as they begged the officers to stop restraining Floyd.