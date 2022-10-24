One Of The Former Officers Charged For Killing George Floyd Has Pleaded Guilty To A Manslaughter Charge

One of the the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter ahead of his state trial.

J. Alexander Kueng accepted the plea deal, which comes with a recommended sentence of 42 months imprisonment, just before his joint trial with former fellow officer Tou Thao was set to begin, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County District Court confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

As part of the deal, an additional charge against Kueng of aiding and abetting second-degree murder was dropped.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd was killed after then-officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest. Floyd, 46, repeatedly begged for help, crying out, "I can't breathe." His death was captured on video, which spread widely, sparking mass protests and a nationwide reckoning on anti-Black racism and deadly police brutality.

Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd, and he was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison in July. He is concurrently serving a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence on state charges.