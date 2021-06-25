Derek Chauvin Has Been Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years In Prison For George Floyd’s Murder

Derek Chauvin addresses the court before his sentencing on June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop convicted for the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison on Friday — a capstone to one of the most significant and closely watched police trials in modern history.

Chauvin’s sentence over Floyd’s murder — a death seen by millions around the world in viral footage that prompted widespread outcry in the United States — comes as the country continues to grapple with the legacy of slavery and systemic racism.

Judge Peter Cahill said that while his decision was not based on emotion, sympathy, or public opinion, he wanted to acknowledge "the deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family."

Cahill said the case has been painful for Hennepin County, the state of Minnesota, and the country. "But most importantly, we need to recognize the pain of the Floyd family," the judge said. "You have our sympathies."

The sentencing was handed down two months after a jury found Chauvin guilty in April of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder following a nearly three-week-long trial.

"This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability," Ben Crump, the Floyd family's attorney, said in a statement. "For once, a police officer who wrongly took the life of a Black man was held to account."

Crump called on the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act without further delay, saying that Chauvin's sentence should "usher in a new era of accountability that transforms how Black people are treated by police."

Under Minnesota’s guidelines, Chauvin was sentenced only for the most serious charge against him, which was second-degree murder. Cahill determined that Chauvin had abused his position of trust and authority and treated Floyd with "particular cruelty" — aggravating factors that meant Chauvin could get more prison time than the state’s recommended sentence of 12 and a half years for second-degree murder. The maximum penalty is up to 40 years.

Prosecutors had asked Cahill to sentence Chauvin to 30 years in prison, saying he “brutally murdered” Floyd and that his conduct “shocked the nation.”

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson had asked the judge for a downward departure from the state’s recommendation or probation with time served, describing Chauvin as a "product of a ‘broken' system.”

Before the judge handed down the sentence, the court heard from four of Floyd's family members, including his 7-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as from Chauvin and his mother.

In a video call, Gianna told the court that she missed her father and asked about him all the time. She said she wanted to play with him and recalled how he always helped her brush her teeth.

When asked what she would tell her father if she saw him, she said, "I miss you and I love you."

Floyd's brothers, Terrence and Philonise Floyd, asked the judge for the "maximum penalty" for Chauvin, saying that their family, especially Gianna, needed closure.

"My family and I have been given a life sentence," a tearful Philonise Floyd told the judge. "We will never be able to get George back."

Terrence Floyd, who was overcome with emotion while addressing the judge, said that his family was seeking the maximum sentence for Chauvin, saying, "We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist... In my community and culture, we've been through that already."

Chauvin also addressed the court, saying that while he could not give a formal statement due to ongoing legal issues, he said, "I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family."