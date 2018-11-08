"I can't believe I'm saying this again. I'm alive and home safe," she posted on Facebook the next morning.

Molly Maurer was among those who survived when a man opened fire from a high-rise casino in Las Vegas last year, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in October. She was also at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night.

Some of the people who survived the largest mass shooting in modern US history in Las Vegas found themselves fleeing yet another gunman Wednesday night when he opened fire inside a country music bar in Southern California, killing 12 people.

Among those killed at Borderline was the sheriff's deputy who first responded when a gunman opened fire around 11:20 p.m. PT. The suspect was found dead inside of an office adjacent to the entrance of the bar.



With authorities still in the process of identifying those who were killed during the event for college-aged students, Maurer told BuzzFeed News she was desperately trying to account for friends who'd been at the bar with her.

"I've been going for like seven years, you kind of just tend to get to know everyone," she said.

Another Route 91 shooting survivor and Borderline regular, 24-year-old Jessica Maldoon, told BuzzFeed News that she'd decided to skip the bar last night because she had a long work day on Thursday.

"I was at Route 91 and I know many people there last night were, too," she said. "This hit way too close to home."

Maldoon estimated there was a group of at least 15 Vegas shooting survivors who were Borderline regulars. Among them was Brendan Kelly, a marine who reportedly used his body to shield a young woman from bullets and help her to safety in Las Vegas. He confirmed that he also escaped the Borderline shooting.

"Borderline meant a lot to us before Route 91, and ever more afterwards," she said. "They rallied around us, hosting memorials, fundraiser events for the victims, always reminding us that we are Borderline and country music family.



"What kind of world do we live in where someone can go through this not just one horrible time, but a second time just barely a year later?"



Eyewitness Nicholas Champion told WPRI 12 that he'd been with other Route 91 survivors at Borderline's weekly country music-themed college night.



"I was at the Las Vegas Route 91 mass shooting, as well as probably 50 or 60 others who were in the building at the same time as me tonight," he said. "It's a big thing for us, we all are a big family, and unfortunately this family got hit twice."