Telemachus Orfanos was identified as one of the 12 killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The mother of Telemachus Orfanos, one of the 12 people killed Wednesday night in a mass shooting inside a Southern California bar filled with local college students, made an emotional plea for stricter gun control laws after her son's death.

"I have two words: gun control," Susan Orfanos told BuzzFeed News when reached by phone Thursday afternoon. "Now, now, now, now. No more NRA. No more money. Gun control now."

Telemachus attended the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas last year, surviving the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

But in an interview with ABC 7, Susan Orfanos said he did not come home Wednesday night from the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks after a gunman opened fire inside the bar filled with college students for a country music night.