Multiple People Have Been Killed And Injured In A Shooting At A California Bar

There were "multiple fatalities" at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, police confirmed.

Multiple people have been killed and at least 11 people were injured, including a deputy sheriff, in a shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities said Wednesday night. Ambulances were called to the scene of a "mass casualty incident" at the city's Borderline Bar & Grill country bar, the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed just before midnight PST. Ventura County Sheriff Sgt Eric Buchow Ventura County Sheriff Sgt Eric Buchow said that there were “multiple fatalities," but did not confirm how many. The shooter is dead inside the building, he said.

Captain Garo Kuredjian told reporters just before 1:30 a.m. that at least 11 people had been injured, but that the number could change. A deputy sheriff was among them. The bar, which claims to have the "biggest dance floor in town", held its weekly college country night for students Wednesday night, according to its website.