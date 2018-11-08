Multiple People Have Been Killed And Injured In A Shooting At A California Bar

Ambulances were called to the scene of a "mass casualty incident" at the city's Borderline Bar & Grill country bar, the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed just before midnight PST.

Multiple people have been killed and at least 11 people were injured, including a deputy sheriff, in a shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities said Wednesday night.

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD https://t.co/4X3b8KMisc

The bar, which claims to have the "biggest dance floor in town", held its weekly college country night for students Wednesday night, according to its website .

“They were just young people, like 18, 19, 20, just having a great time, then this maniac came in and started shooting people for no reason at all. These people have never hurt anybody in their lives. They’re kids, they’re just kids, I’m sorry," an eyewitness told KABC-TV.



“It was constant, until he changed clips, then there was a pause… Then he kept on going... He kept on popping ’em off and I waited for my son, he didn’t follow me like I asked him to, so I was running back to get him... I just got him out of there, she would have never forgiven me if if he would have got hurt or died.”



Footage showed people running across the street from the scene.

"He just kept firing. I ran out the front door. I hear chairs being thrown out the window, people were trying to get out the window," another witness told ABC7.



"The gunman went behind the cash register. There [were] probably 12 shots before I got out the front door,"

Thousand Oaks, the second-largest city in Ventura County, is about 40 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles.



– This is a developing story. Check back for updates.