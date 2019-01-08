John Legend Defended Himself After People Called Him A Hypocrite For Criticizing R. Kelly

People have shared a photo of Legend and his wife posing in 2016 with Harvey Weinstein as evidence of his hypocrisy, but the singer is fighting back.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Singer John Legend defended himself after being accused of being a hypocrite for his appearance in a documentary exploring sexual assault allegations against R. Kelly because Legend once posed for a photo with Harvey Weinstein. "I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world," Legend wrote on Twitter late Monday. "Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he's been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly."

I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world. Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he's been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly https://t.co/LgIOQpEnsP

Photos from the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016 show Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen smiling and embracing Weinstein, who is currently facing charges in New York of rape and sexual assault. Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment, after investigations published by the New Yorker and New York Times in late 2017.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Surviving R. Kelly is a Lifetime documentary series examining multiple sexual assault and abuse allegations against the R&B singer. Legend was one of the few R&B and hip-hop artists willing to be featured in the documentary.

“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all,” Legend wrote on Twitter last week. “I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist.”



If y'all wanna cape for R and discount all these women's stories, just say it. Don't bring up some old pics of me and somebody else. https://t.co/2wus2P7vNm

Legend explained that he was friends with the director of the documentary series and knew other activists behind the Mute R. Kelly movement, so he agreed to appear. “I don't just go around interviewing for every exposé. This is dumb,” he tweeted.

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images