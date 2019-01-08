John Legend Defended Himself After People Called Him A Hypocrite For Criticizing R. Kelly
People have shared a photo of Legend and his wife posing in 2016 with Harvey Weinstein as evidence of his hypocrisy, but the singer is fighting back.
Singer John Legend defended himself after being accused of being a hypocrite for his appearance in a documentary exploring sexual assault allegations against R. Kelly because Legend once posed for a photo with Harvey Weinstein.
"I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world," Legend wrote on Twitter late Monday. "Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he's been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly."
Photos from the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016 show Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen smiling and embracing Weinstein, who is currently facing charges in New York of rape and sexual assault.
Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment, after investigations published by the New Yorker and New York Times in late 2017.
Surviving R. Kelly is a Lifetime documentary series examining multiple sexual assault and abuse allegations against the R&B singer.
Legend was one of the few R&B and hip-hop artists willing to be featured in the documentary.
“To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all,” Legend wrote on Twitter last week. “I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist.”
Legend explained that he was friends with the director of the documentary series and knew other activists behind the Mute R. Kelly movement, so he agreed to appear.
“I don't just go around interviewing for every exposé. This is dumb,” he tweeted.
Kelly has also been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with underage girls and was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008.
The singer has repeatedly denied all claims of abuse.
BuzzFeed News previously reported in 2017 that parents went to police and alleged Kelly was holding their adult daughters against their will in an abusive “cult.” The parents told BuzzFeed News that despite Kelly's abuse of the women, they were brainwashed into remaining with him.
“Believe the victims, expose the rampant predatory behavior, career destruction and indictment with convictions hopefully in the future,” said Legend on Twitter.
