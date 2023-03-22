The News You Need To Read This Morning

New York City’s hottest club this week is the small public park opposite the criminal court where Donald Trump indicated that he expected to be arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. While an indictment has still not been formally announced as of Wednesday morning, anticipation remains high that Trump may, at some point this week or next, become the first US president — current or former — to be charged with a crime.

For weeks, it had seemed as if prosecutors in Georgia might be the first to charge Trump over alleged interference in the 2020 election. But the quickening pace of a separate New York investigation, which is expected to focus on Trump’s role in paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign, has brought anti-Trump protesters, MAGA supporters, and press outside the district attorney’s office in lower Manhattan.

Demonstrators chanted demands that Trump be charged with a suite of crimes. Trump supporters in turn proclaimed the former president's innocence, with one protester telling BuzzFeed News that the New York investigation was "more of a political hit job." Reporters speaking Spanish, German, or Portuguese filmed dispatches for their own networks. At one point, the man wearing a pair of antlers rode past on a fur-lined bicycle calling Trump “the Chosen One.”

In a post on his website Truth Social on Saturday, Trump railed against any impending charges and called on his supporters to "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump’s words, reminiscent of his remarks prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, have prompted authorities to prepare for the possibility of violent protests . Dozens of uniformed police officers were scattered in the neighborhood around the courthouse, which was mostly encircled by metal barricades.

China and Russia conclude their two-day talk in Moscow

President Xi Jinping invited President Vladimir Putin to visit China later this year. According to the Washington Post , Xi told Putin, “There’s a change coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years. When we are together, we are driving this change." Xi has previously said that China is "impartial" on the war in Ukraine.

Also on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Bucha, Reuters reports. "I would like to give condolence to all the victims and the wounded on behalf of the Japanese nationals. Japan will keep aiding Ukraine with the greatest effort to regain peace," Kishida said.

Twice's Chaeyoung apologized for her swastika T-shirt but hasn't addressed her QAnon T-shirt. Fans are disappointed and angered by the 23-year-old K-pop star’s use of antisemitic iconography .