Welcome To The Circus Outside The Court Where Trump May Be Indicted

That possibility of a Trump indictment has brought scores of people — admittedly, most of them reporters — to effectively camp outside the court on Tuesday, creating a circuslike atmosphere at times. The Daily Show comedian Jordan Klepper drew a crowd as he interviewed Trump supporters, while reporters speaking Spanish, German, or Portuguese filmed dispatches for their own networks. Tourists passing by took selfies in front of banners that read “ARREST TRUMP” or “ULTRA MAGA” and were themselves photographed by news cameras as they did. At one point, the man wearing the antlers rode past on a bicycle lined with fake fur calling Trump “the Chosen One.”

“Yeah, film the crazy guy! Get your content right here!” the man yelled at reporters, who dutifully filmed him shouting at them.

For weeks, it had seemed as if prosecutors in Georgia might be the first to charge Trump over alleged interference in the 2020 election following evidence that was presented to a grand jury in that state . But the quickening pace of the separate New York investigation has turned the world’s eyes to this section of lower Manhattan, where the district attorney’s office sits amid a sea of imposing government buildings and a courthouse with a large inscription that reads, “Equal and exact justice to all men of whatever state or persuasion.”

The exact charge or charges that Bragg might bring have not yet been announced, but they are expected to focus on Trump’s role in the payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 while he was married — a claim he has denied.

Falsifying business records can be a felony in New York if it is done to conceal evidence of another crime — in this instance, a violation of election campaign finance laws. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to prison in 2018 for his role in facilitating the payment in order to suppress the story. Cohen has said he’s since appeared as a witness before the Manhattan grand jury to give evidence against his former boss.

Bragg is still said to be presenting his case to a grand jury of New Yorkers, who reportedly weren’t even meeting on Tuesday — something that barely seemed to matter to the crowds outside.

“I'm here because I feel like what's going on is political persecution,” said New Jersey resident and Trump supporter Philippe Lejeune, who was silently strolling before the cameras with a sign that accused Bragg, a Democrat, of focusing on prosecuting political enemies at the expense of violent criminals. “It's more than that. It's more of a political hit job that's kind of going on.

“This is such an overreach for the department for us to do this to the president,” Lejeune said. “This hasn't been done in the history of the country — putting a president in jail — and if you're going to do it, do it for a good reason.”