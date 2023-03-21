Inside Bali’s Fiery Ogoh-Ogoh Parade Cleansing The Island Of Demons And Making Way For A New Year

The cultural celebration brings the island alive ahead of the Nyepi holy day celebration.

Balinese young men carry an ogoh-ogoh, a giant menacing-looking sculpture, during the Ngrupuk parade on the eve of Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence that marks the arrival of the new Saka lunar year, on March 20, 2023, in Tegalalang Village, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia.

The Indonesian island of Bali made way for a new year with its annual Ogoh-Ogoh Parade on Tuesday.

The deeply spiritual occasion takes place on the eve of Nyepi Day, a day of silence and self-reflection in Balinese Hinduism.

At the heart of the occasion is a fiery procession, which takes place at night and is led by towering effigies, the ogoh-ogoh, which are believed to represent evil spirits that need to be cleansed from the community.

The handcrafted sculptures are constructed from bamboo, cloth, and paper and are finished with terrifying detail. The spectacle is of great importance to the Balinese people and brings the community together to prepare for a new year.

The night sky is illuminated by fireworks as the community lines the streets to dance to traditional gamelan music, a style of Indonesian percussion. The ogoh-ogoh are twirled and paraded through the island before arriving at a designated location where the sculptures are burned in a ritual known as the pengurupukan ceremony.

This final act represents good triumphing over evil.

A Balinese woman puts an incense stick on an ogoh-ogoh during preparations before the parade. 

A Balinese priest prays to the ogoh-ogoh during preparations for the parade.

Thousands of people gather during Kasanga Festival on the eve of Nyepi. Nyepi comes from the word sepi or sipeng, which means lonely, quiet, silent, zero, empty, no crowd, no noise, and no activity. 

Balinese kids carry ogoh-ogoh during the parade on the eve of Nyepi.

Since 1983, Nyepi has been a national holiday. The celebration of the Nyepi festivities for Balinese Hindus in Indonesia is an opportunity for self-reflection, which is called mulat sarira. 

The ogoh-ogoh became a staple of the parade in the early 1980s — prior to that, the participants roamed the streets carrying bamboo torches and making loud noises with percussion instruments to scare away alleged demons. 

Balinese girls scream as they help carry an ogoh-ogoh.

The Indonesian island of Bali shuts down for a day of silence to mark the Hindu new year on March 22. 

