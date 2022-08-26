A Quick Guide To The Day's Biggest News Stories

New abortion restrictions across the US have made it nearly impossible for immigrant minors in government custody to access the procedure in some states. Consequently, unaccompanied immigrant children who want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that allow abortions.

"It's yet another layer of how tenuous abortion access is for a very vulnerable population," Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project, said.

After Texas's six-week abortion ban went into effect in October, the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement said staff should prioritize placing pregnant unaccompanied immigrant children in a facility outside the state. But that directive only covers Texas, and advocates are urging ORR to expand that policy now that Roe has fallen.

Abortion is banned with limited exceptions in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas. In other states like Florida, Georgia, Idaho, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee, abortion is still legal but has strict timing restrictions.



What’s happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?

Occupied by Russian forces, Europe's largest nuclear plant was disconnected from Ukraine's energy grid on Thursday. The Zaporizhzhia plant was maintained by emergency backup systems, the Washington Post reports, but officials fear that continued conflict in the area could lead to major power outages across Ukraine — or nuclear catastrophe.

Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of destabilizing the nuclear plant. Ukrainian authorities also fear that Russia could be trying to divert the plant's electric sources to Russian territories, CNN reports.

SNAPSHOTS

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers are suing her for $878,302 in unpaid legal fees. Maxwell's ability to pay for representation had apparently long been a concern of the law firm, which at one point threatened to drop her as a client.

Mike, a new show about Mike Tyson, is an indictment of rape culture. Over the last two decades, Tyson’s persona has undergone a transformation, writes Albert Samaha. His menacing arrogance and cold intensity gave way to reflection, silliness, and warmth. But the redemption arc feels uncomfortable because it is incomplete.

Harry Styles's acting in a newly released clip from Don't Worry Darling has caused a stir online. Viewers asked whether his character was supposed to be British or American in the movie.

