Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services

Unaccompanied immigrant children who are in US custody and want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that don’t have newly enacted abortion restrictions while advocates push to guarantee access for detainees across the board.

New abortion bans or restrictions across the US have made it nearly impossible for immigrant minors who cross the border alone and end up in government shelters to access the procedure in some states. The majority of these children end up being detained by the government in states where abortion access is now either severely restricted or nonexistent. And because miscarriage procedures can be identical to those for abortions, some patients have faced delays or been denied medical care due to providers' fear of breaking the law despite the treatment still being legal.

"You hear these horror stories because of abortion bans," said Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project. "It's not wise to put a pregnant minor in danger by sending them to some of these states with bans."

Since the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights advocates have been asking the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which is responsible for housing immigrant children who cross the border without a parent or guardian, to expand their policy on abortion access.