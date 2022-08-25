I’m not sure how I feel about Mike Tyson.



In my earliest memories, he seemed like a clear-cut villain. The first Tyson fight I watched was the 1997 match when he bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear. The quote I knew best was when he said of Lennox Lewis in 2000, “I want to eat his children.” I knew him as a legitimate danger to society, uncontrollable, impulsive, angry, the last person you’d want to get into an elevator with, a cold-blooded fighting machine who couldn’t seem to turn off his aggression when he stepped outside the ring.

In 1988, his then-wife, actor Robin Givens, said while sitting next to him in a joint televised interview with Barbara Walters that he had physically and emotionally abused her. He denied the allegations, claiming that she was trying to destroy his credibility to secure more money from the divorce. In 1992, he was convicted of raping Desiree Washington, an 18-year-old contestant in the Miss Black America pageant, and spent three years in prison. By the turn of the millennium, Tyson’s moniker, “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” carried a sinister ring.

But over the last two decades, Tyson’s persona has undergone a transformation. His menacing arrogance and cold intensity gave way to reflection, silliness, and warmth. In an interview right after his last fight, in 2005, he said that he no longer had the “stomach” for boxing and didn’t “have that ferocity,” adding, “I’m not an animal anymore.” In the 2008 documentary Tyson, which he executive produced, he says his drug habits had led him down a troublesome path and talks about efforts to turn his life around, including through rehab. “I wanna be a better person,” he says. “I don’t like the person I've become.” Playing himself in The Hangover in 2009, he was in on the jokes poking fun at his penchant for violence and pet tigers. He collaborated with Spike Lee on a stage show that hit Broadway in 2012, a solo performance chronicling his life story, from the depths of poverty to the heights of fame, the spiral toward rock bottom, and getting back on stable ground. The following year, he published an essay in New York magazine recounting his difficult childhood in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, where violence simmered all around him and he threw his first punch at a guy who killed one of his pet pigeons. These days, he hosts a podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, does funny bits on Jimmy Kimmel Live, earns a sizable income recording custom videos on Cameo, and maintains a diverse business portfolio, including a cannabis enterprise that sells gummies in the shape of ears.