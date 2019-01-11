Trump's Texas Tent City For Immigrant Children Is Now Empty

The last immigrant child held inside the "tent city" in Tornillo, Texas — a facility born out of the Trump administration's efforts to separate families at the border last spring — was released Friday morning, government contractors said.



The now-defunct camp was opened in June 2018 as a result of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy and the resulting separation of families. As of December, the facility held about 2,800 teenagers, many of whom were separated from the hundreds of parents who crossed the border illegally and were charged with illegal entry.



"The last children left this morning," said BCFS, the San Antonio–based contractor running the facility for the government, in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The shelter is now empty. We are continuing demobilization."

The vast majority of the children were released to sponsors, including family, and about 300 were transferred to other facilities operated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, BCFS said.

Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican who represents the area where the "tent city" was established and oversees 820 miles of border in his district, welcomed the closure of the facility.

"Our strategy to solve our broken immigration system should never include the use of children as a deterrent," Hurd told BuzzFeed News. "The Tornillo temporary facility was a symptom of a bad policy."