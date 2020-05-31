Sunday Night's Protests Against Police Brutality Have Begun Around The US

The demonstrations, taking place under curfews, have been heated but peaceful, with some cities marred by looting.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Miami on Sunday

After the nation burned and police and civilians battled on Saturday evening, people demonstrating against systemic racism and police brutality in America took to the streets again across the US. By early evening there seemed to be a division between how the protests were unfolding: In many areas, they were heated but peaceful. And in others, there was looting, which can barely be described as part of the protest movement. Sometimes, this split was seen in different areas of the same city. Many cities implemented curfews, such as Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington DC, and more, to try to keep people home. And as of Sunday morning, 5,000 National Guard soldiers were activated in 15 states, with another 2,000 at the ready. The protests began in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, who were unarmed and killed by the police. Floyd, 46, died on Monday, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed him after pinning him to the ground in a knee chokehold. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder. In Louisville, Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was fatally shot in her home by police officers on March 13. On Saturday night, police and protesters used escalating levels of force on each other. As Sunday unfolded, protests were relatively peaceful, although in recent days, those demonstrations have turned destructive and violent as the night fell. Minneapolis Thousands of people swarmed the city for another day of protests. Hundreds of people scattered in the late afternoon on the I-35 when a tanker truck drove into a crowd blocking the highway. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit as crowds immediately swarmed the truck before authorities moved in to secure the area.

What just happened?!?!

One witness told KARE 11 that the truck driver “was holding his horn down the entire time” before he drove into the crowd. Traffic did not appear to be barricaded where the truck drove onto the bridge at the time, she added. Sadie Artis, 24 of Minneapolis, told BuzzFeed News she was in the crowd on the highway when the truck barreled down. "Everyone got fucking trampled," she said. "It just didn’t stop when it saw the crowd." The Minnesota Department of Public Safety later announced on Twitter that it id not appear anyone had been hit by the truck, but that the driver had been taken injured and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Citing his "very disturbing actions," the department said the driver, who was not immediately identified, was under arrest. Louisville, Kentucky Another epicenter for the movement, and where Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in her home, saw another full day of protesting. Following a night of unrest on Saturday, Louisville re-enacted their 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew on Sunday. However, demonstrators made a gesture to acknowledge last night’s events by congregating in peace with a “healing ceremony.”

Black Lives Matter event in Louisville is a "healing ceremony," starts off with song

A singer sang to a large crowd that mostly stood silent with occasional cheers. Local reporters noted that hundreds of protesters were gathered outside a sports arena in silence as various songs were performed. Still, as it grew closer to nighttime, the city prepared for potentially another night of unrest by deploying the National Guard troops downtown. Santa Monica, California By Sunday afternoon, looters had already attacked the popular shopping destination 3rd Street Promenade, prompting dozens of police officers to stream into the area after officials called for a 4 p.m. curfew.

More police have arrived an now canvassing the mall. A lot more helicopters overhead and I heard that Santa Monica has imposed a 4 pm curfew, which is insane

Philadelphia After a night of fire and conflict, Philadelphia authorities began enforcing a 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday. Minutes before a small group of protesters and police clashed, at least six people were then handcuffed on the sidewalk, according to Fox 29. There were also reports of looting at a Target elsewhere in the city.

Tonight at 6pm. Chaos continues in Philly. We are live with the latest on citywide protests and rioting.. @FOX29philly

A protest outside police headquarters — called the Roundhouse — broke up without incident as the curfew approached, the Inquirer reported.



The protest at Philadelphia Police HQ breaks up as a 6 pm curfew looms. Some protesters concerned police will close in to make arrests.

SEPTA, Philadelphia’s public transit network, also shut down at 6 p.m. to encourage people to stay home.

Protesters also took a knee outside the Municipal Building, next to City Hall, which includes a statue of former mayor and police commissioner, Frank Rizzo, who was widely considered to deploy racist tactics. Police guarded the plaza leading up to the building. Mayor Jim Kenney announced that all city operations on Monday, besides public safety, will be closed. Atlantic City, New Jersey A small protest through the streets of Atlantic City in New Jersey remained heated Sunday, but overall peaceful by late afternoon. Demonstrators began by talking in the street and boardwalk, chanting slogans and calling for justice for Floyd, according to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Amy Rosenberg. Protesters took to the steps of the public safety building, chanting “no racist police.” At one point, a lieutenant knelt in solidarity.

Atlantic City Police Lt. Mark Benjamin takes a knee in solidarity with #GeorgeFloyd protesters in Atlantic City at entrance to police building.

Two of the most symbolic moments came when protesters passed Trump’s former casino, Trump Plaza, which is now shuttered and scheduled to be condemned.

They marched past the building on the Pacific Avenue side, while chanting “I can’t breathe." However, later in the evening, people smashed windows and took items from some stores on Atlantic Avenue. And protesters began facing off with police, who rolled out a tank and riot shields, outside City Hall, Rosenberg reported.

Chicago Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again set strict parameters for the city in an effort to contain people and another night of protesting. Bridges at the Chicago river dividing the residential areas north of the city’s downtown Loop area remained up on Sunday, closing off any movement between the two sides.

Last night in Chicago they announced a last minute curfew, deployed thousands of cops, and raised all the bridges, trapping people downtown with armored police. I was lucky to have a friend’s place to stay. Many were not. Just now able to cross the one lowered bridge.

Lightfoot also announced that she’s requested a “small contingent" of the National Guard to maintain a presence around downtown areas. She also reinforced the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew “in order to ensure we don’t have a repeat of last night,” she tweeted. The city’s public transit system suspended all bus and rail services starting at 6:30 p.m. The announcement was sent to residents via an emergency text alert 15 minutes before services were planned to halt. This sent people frustrated, stuck, and scrambling to find last minute rides home. While reports of looting continued through the end of the weekend — many new ones moving into the suburbs, demonstrations of peaceful and organized protests were also seen throughout the city.

Protest has moved to Chicago’s Daley Plaza Protesters laying down chanting “I can’t breathe” with arms across their backs as if they were handcuffed @cbschicago #GeorgeFloydProtests

As the state governor was giving his address, protesters marched past government buildings yelling “Black Lives Matter.” At one point, a group of protesters all laid on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs in handcuffing position. They then began chanting Flyod's dying words: “I can’t breathe.” New crops of protesters even organized themselves in some of Chicago’s most affluent and predominantly white suburbs. Austin, Texas

Protestors in Austin make their way down Cesar Chavez. @KVUE #AustinProtests

Police in Austin deployed smoke and tear gas on a group of protesters who had gathered on a major highway to demonstrate against police brutality. The Austin Police Department initially denied deploying tear gas, but later said in a follow-up tweet that it had in fact been deployed to get people off Interstate 35, one of the major highways that runs through Texas. “It is unsafe to be on a high speed roadway, and can endanger drivers and pedestrians,” the department said on Twitter. The protesters were on the highway near downtown after marching near the state capitol building, KXAN reported. Thousands of people showed up to protest, even though the event Sunday had been technically canceled by the organizer, the Austin Justice Coalition. Chas Moore, the group’s leader, said the protests that had been occurring over the weekend, which led to more than a dozen arrests according to the Austin Statesman, had been taken over by white people who are “colonizing” black pain to “just completely become anarchists in this moment.” “Here in Austin, if you look at what happened yesterday, it was predominately white people doing what they want to do and there’s not way with good mind and with a good conscience that we can have this event today because there’s no way possible for us to ensure the safety of black folk,” Moore told KXAN. The rally had been organized in memory of several high-profile killings of black people in recent months, but also in memory of Mike Ramos. Ramos, a 42-year-old Austin resident, was killed on April 24 by a police officer as he attempted to drive away from the scene, the Austin Statesman reported. On Friday, the newspaper reported that Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced she would be presenting the case to the grand jury. Ramos’ mother, Brenda, issued a plea on Saturday to the Austin Statesman, begging protesters to not turn violent. “I am pleading with the community: Please do not commit violence in my son Mike’s name,” she said. “There will be people of all ages, including children and older folks at the March for Black Lives (on Sunday). No one should be afraid to come and make their voice heard because of fear of violence. Please do not give the Austin Police Department any excuse to shut down Sunday’s peaceful rally.” Los Angeles

It’s a surreal scene outside of city hall

National Guard troops surrounded Los Angeles City Hall Sunday as the county imposes a 6 p.m. curfew after nights of violence and vandalism. Police also shut down off-ramps into Santa Monica, where looting had already started in the afternoon, from the 10 Freeway and 101 Highway, and told people to avoid the downtown LA area. Merchants in downtown were still cleaning up after looters ransacked the area during recent protests and clashes with police. Adolfo Flores reported from Minneapolis, Brianna Sacks from Los Angeles, Stephanie McNeal from New York, Tanya Chen from Chicago, and Addy Baird and Kadia Goba from Washington DC.

