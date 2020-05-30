Demonstrations that started in Minneapolis and Louisville spread on Saturday to dozens of cities as far afield as Alaska and Hawaii. Many turned violent.

Evan Vucci / AP A demonstrator raises their fist during a protest near the White House on Saturday.

Yong Kim / AP Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Philadelphia.

But there was violence, too, and officials ordered curfews in more than a dozen cities. In Philadelphia and Los Angeles, police vehicles were set ablaze and vandalized. In Columbus, Ohio, authorities pepper-sprayed surging crowds of demonstrators that included a US congresswoman. Outside the White House in the nation's capital, people jumped on the windshields of a cop car. "The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened," President Trump said Saturday in remarks in Florida, after stoking tensions with protesters throughout the week by calling them "thugs," threatening to shoot them and set "vicious dogs" on them. He added, "I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and menace."

Trump is the focus of ire for many of the protesters. "It’s not just police," one activist told a large crowd outside the Brooklyn Public Library. "We need to get that orange fucking clown out of that fucking office."

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images Protestors gather near the makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Amid a global pandemic of a respiratory illness, Friday's rallies saw mass arrests and the use of tear gas by police in major cities as officers clashed with demonstrators who lit fires and damaged property. A police van was set ablaze in Brooklyn. Local businesses were burned in Minneapolis. As day broke, black protesters calling for peaceful demonstration raised concerns that white demonstrators were instigating violence. In Oakland, a federal security officer for the Department of Homeland Security was shot dead and his colleague injured in the Friday demonstrations there. The FBI said they were investigating a motive, but DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism. Despite many Friday night protests running until the early hours, demonstrations kicked off again on Saturday and ran through the day.

Minneapolis Protesters held a moment of silence in south Minneapolis for Floyd, whose death in police custody started the nationwide protests.

A moment of silence for #GeorgeFloyd here in south Minneapolis with the sounds of sirens in the background. @KSTP

It’s the fifth day of unrest in Minnesota. On Saturday afternoon, clean up crews swept streets and picked up debris after Friday night’s protests. A choir sang in the Cup Foods parking lot where Floyd was killed. An 8pm curfew is still in effect, with highways closed across the city from 7pm. “We will not accept George Floyd’s death,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, as local leaders called on people to stay inside Saturday night, “and we will not accept the destruction of our communities either.”



I’m in Minneapolis covering the George Floyd protests tonight. The city’s curfew is about to go into effect at 8 pm and there are still a couple hundred people outside the 5th Precinct.

Louisville In Louisville, Kentucky, protesters gathered again on Saturday to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old black woman fatally shot in her home in March during a raid by police. After gathering in the early evening, demonstrators began marching through the city’s downtown, darting through traffic and chanting, “No justice! No peace!” They then blocked the 2nd Street Bridge to cars, declaring the bridge “closed for the night.”

This group is weaving in and out if traffic headed directly towards the Second Street Bridge.

Austin

Protesters shut down the I-35, with reports of police firing rubber bullets into the crowd and some arrests. Demonstrators then marched to the Texas State Capitol where some vandalized the building.

At the Texas Capitol #txlege

This peaceful protest outside the Austin Police Dept is by far the largest I’ve seen in 20+ years of covering criminal justice here. Right next to the police dept, protestors shut down I-35, a longtime symbol of our city’s segregated history. It runs due north to Minneapolis.

Chicago Hundreds of protesters again marched to Trump Tower, which has been a focal point during demonstrations.

Chicago currently at trump tower

To control crowds as they moved towards the building, city officials even raised multiple bridges over the Chicago River. Kneeling outside Trump Tower, they then chanted the names of Floyd and Taylor. But it wasn't all peaceful. Some broke into a Macy's department store and made off with designer bags. Others kicked and danced on top of police cars. New York City Police officers rammed protesters with two cars in Brooklyn, according to video posted to social media. Footage showed one NYPD SUV stopped by a barricade held by protesters. As bottles and bags of trash are thrown at the cars, the police accelerate forward into the crowd of dozens of protesters, several of whom are on bikes. At least five people can be seen knocked to the ground by the police cars, as people screamed. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

Wtf!!! #BlacklivesMaters #brooklynprotest

“NY’s Finest”. Disgusting. #BlackLivesMatter #riots2020 #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod

Multiple protests kicked off at 3pm on Saturday. One in uptown Manhattan saw protesters peacefully walking on major roads, including the West Side Highway. Another in Brooklyn saw thousands walking the streets of Prospect Lefferts Garden and Flatbush, historically black neighborhoods,

There are thousands marching n Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn. Have taken over blocks and blocks. Cars honking horns to cheer on protesters. People standing on fire escapes and hangin out of windows cheering them on too. Chants of NYPD SUCK MY DICK & WE SHUT SHIT DOWN

A couple MTA bus drivers are beeping and chapping in solidarity, are being met with cheers. Trying to avoid tweeting crowd pics out of caution, but people are walking around cars stopped in the street. Here are 2 signs

A bus driver beeped her horn in support of protesters surrounding her bus, chanting “black lives matter.”

Bus driver Yasmin Rowe honks in support, says she was we thankful to the @TWULocal100 refused to transport protesters last night. “We don’t work for the NYPD,” she said.

NYPD officers used pepper spray against protesters in Brooklyn, with protesters offering each other bottles of water to clean their eyes. “It’s bigger than George Floyd,” said Drag, a man marching in Brooklyn who declined to give his last name. “It’s about how all African American men have to be scared of the police even if they’re unarmed.” Video showed NYPD cars moving at high speed through the streets as some protesters threw metal barricades at them.

My hands are shaking and I am sick to my stomach. I thought someone was going to die. #NYPD barreling down Flatbush THROUGH protestors. What the hell???!! 1/2 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER #brooklynprotest #nyc #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydMurder

Atlanta Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a 9pm curfew for the city on Saturday, a move she called an "unusual and extreme step," after violent protests on Friday night. Early Saturday evening, protests at various locations in downtown Atlanta were peaceful. As the curfew began, police and the Georgia National Guard at the Governor’s Mansion began tear gassing and arresting protesters. In downtown Atlanta, tear gas began minutes before the curfew, as protesters threw fireworks and police responded with tear gas. “You couldn’t really know where to run because you’re trying to escape all the smoke and the fumes,” said Brittany Miller, a CBS46 reporter, who was tear gassed live on air. “It was horrible.”

This is the scene in downtown ATL. @cbs46 #news #atl #protests #day2

Philadelphia

About 3,000 peaceful protesters in Philadelphia began in the early afternoon at the iconic Art Museum, but as things moved to Center City, especially City Hall, people burned police vehicles, ransacked stores, and clashed with police. "Into the evening, others converged on Center City and committed numerous acts of vandalism and violence," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Saturday evening. "Those acts were unlawful," she said.

In all, four police vehicles were set ablaze, including one from the state police. Six people were arrested, mostly for throwing “liquids and solvents” at police, and 13 officers were injured, she said. There were also injuries to civilians.

Fireworks over the burning police cars at Philadelphia City Hall

Police announced a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. “Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors,” officials tweeted.

Outlaw said that police had begun making arrests for violating curfew.

Protesters were also seen breaking windows at City Hall and looting a nearby Starbucks.



Protesters in Philly are breaking windows at City Hall

In a nod to the city’s history of police brutality, protesters spray painted “PIGS” and “FTP” on a nearby statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, and tried to set fire to it. Rizzo served as police commissioner in the early 1970s before being elected mayor and has been criticized for how he handled raids of the Black Panther party and a violent shootout with the black liberation group MOVE.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted. Washington, DC Protesters marched from Capitol Hill to the White House on Saturday afternoon, meeting the Secret Service for the second time in two days. Demonstrators and police holding plexiglass shields clashed right outside the White House, which was briefly on lockdown on Friday evening amid the heated demonstrations. In one image a young woman can be seen moving into a line of police with her hands up.

Jose Luis Magana / Getty Images

There was a massive police presence outside the White House, as protesters chanted “Hands up. Don’t shoot.” Demonstrators also spray painted and climbed on top of Secret Service police cars, with some three to a vehicle. In a poignant moment, protesters stopped for 9 minutes of silence to remember Floyd outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

A powerful moment as protestors take a 9 minute moment of silence outside of @NMAAHC in honor of #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #dcprotest

Hundreds of demonstrators boarded the I-695 on ramp while chanting, holding signs, and slowing traffic.

In Lafayette Park, protesters shouted “I can’t breathe!” as park police demanded they leave the area.



A few minutes ago, protesters tore down one of the fences around Lafayette Square Park and tear gas was deployed. Police have moved up closer to the protesters now. #dcprotests #georgefloydprotests

Some demonstrators outside the White House burned a flag; others threw bottles of water at police. Later in the evening, as Trump returned to the White House from viewing the NASA launch in Florida, flying high over demonstrations in Marine One, protesters gave him the middle finger.

Trump, in Marine One, just did a flyover of the protest area outside the White House. Protesters flipped off the president’s helicopter. #dcprotest #MAGANIGHT #GeorgeFloydProtests

Columbus In Ohio's capital, local representatives, including Rep. Joyce Beatty, a 70-year-old black woman who has served in Congress since 2013, and the City Council president were pepper sprayed during a rally on Saturday morning.

A source provided this video to @ColleenNBC4 showing the incident that resulted in Rep. Joyce Beatty, City Council President Shannon Hardin and Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce getting pepper sprayed Saturday morning. https://t.co/ogqPrajniZ

Los Angeles Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that there would be a curfew in place in downtown LA after thousands of people protested on the streets for the fourth consecutive night. “I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and to step back for a moment to allow our firefighters to put out the flames, to allow our peace officers to reestablish some order,” the mayor said. “And for us to let them protect your rights to be out there for as many days as we need to.”

In the Fairfax District near the Grove, a popular shopping and entertainment complex, protesters and police clashed, according to the LA Times. Police cars were set on fire and graffitied with "RIP George," as officers shot rubber bullets and struck demonstrators with batons.

Right by CBS building and the Grove. Another LAPD cruiser, burnt out. Crowds, hearing sirens, quiet a bit. 3 helicopters circle atop.

Many protesters were heard chanting "defund police" and "prosecute killer cops," at the rally organized by Black Lives Matter.

“We’re living in the middle of an uprising,” Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors told the group, according to the LA Times. “Let’s be clear: We are in an uprising for black life.”

4 p.m. on 3rd Street and Fairfax today in Los Angeles. Photo by @chavatweets1