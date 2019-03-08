ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was sentenced Thursday to spend just over three years in prison for the slew of financial crimes he was found guilty of in Virginia last summer.

The judge sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison, but he will receive credit for the roughly nine months he's already spent in jail while the criminal cases brought against him by special counsel Robert Mueller unfolded. He is the fifth person sentenced to prison out of Mueller's investigation, though the charges were not related to his work on Trump's campaign.

The sentence imposed by US District Judge T.S. Ellis III was far below the sentencing range calculated by the probation office, which was between 19.5 and 24.4 years in prison. Those guidelines aren't mandatory, and although Ellis rejected Manafort's specific challenges to the guidelines, he ultimately concluded that they were "excessive" and "out of wack," noting that defendants convicted of similar financial crimes in the past had been sentenced to far less prison time.

Ellis told Manafort that the jury had found him guilty of "very serious crimes." He spoke favorably of Manafort at times, noting that aside from the criminal conduct he was now convicted of, he'd "lived an otherwise blameless life," and he pointed to supportive testimonials submitted to the court by Manafort's wife, daughter, and friends. But the judge also indicated he wasn't wholly impressed with Manafort's statement to the court. Manafort spoke about the effect of the case on his life and his family, and said he acknowledged that his conduct was why he was in court, but he did not offer an apology.

"I was surprised that I did not hear you express regret for engaging in wrongful conduct," Ellis said. "In other words, you didn't say, 'I really, really regret not doing what the law requires."

Manafort, who was brought into court in a wheelchair, read his statement to the judge in a flat tone, and did not show emotion when Ellis announced the sentence. For much of the hearing, he sat quietly at a table in between his lawyers, only occasionally cracking a smile when Ellis — known for his colorful rhetoric from the bench — made a joke. He thanked the judge for a "fair trial" and asked for his "compassion."

"The person that I have been described as in public is not someone I recognize. To say that I feel humiliated and ashamed would be a gross understatement," Manafort said. He continued later: "I can say to you that I feel the punishment from this prosecution, already, and know that it was my conduct that brought me here."

A federal jury in Virginia convicted Manafort of filing false income tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts, and bank fraud. In sentencing memos to Ellis III filed in the weeks leading up to Thursday's hearing, neither side advocated for a specific sentence, but prosecutors had advocated for substantial prison time, while Manafort's lawyers asked for leniency, citing his health problems, and the fact that he'd taken a guilty plea in his other case and accepted responsibility for many of the same crimes he was charged with in Virginia.



Thursday's sentencing hearing doesn't end Manafort's year-and-a-half-long legal saga. He is due in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on March 13 for sentencing on two counts he pleaded guilty to in September, for conspiring to defraud the United States — a conspiracy that covered many of the same financial crimes the jury convicted him of in Virginia — and conspiring to interfere with witnesses.

Manafort potentially faces even more time behind bars. Manafort's judge in DC, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, has the option of stacking her sentence on top of Ellis's, or she could run it at the same time. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in his DC case, since each of the two counts carries up to five years in prison.



As part of the plea deal in his DC case, Manafort agreed to forfeit real estate worth millions of dollars to the US government. It's not clear yet how much money the government will get from that, though — Manafort owed significant sums to his lenders, and prosecutors are still negotiating how much those financial institutions will get when the properties are sold.

The special counsel's office first filed charges against Manafort in DC in October 2017. He wasn't charged in Virginia until the following February, but his case there moved ahead on a faster track (the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia is nicknamed the "rocket docket"). He went to trial in July, and the jury returned the guilty verdict in August. The bulk of the charges stemmed from the millions of dollars that Manafort earned doing political consulting work for the government of Ukraine, his failure to report that income to the US government or pay taxes on it, and the bank fraud he committed to bring in more money when the work in Ukraine dried up.

Manafort was supposed to go to trial in DC in September, but took a plea deal instead. He won't get any benefit from that agreement at his sentencing next week, though. Jackson ruled in February that Mueller's office had "established by a preponderance of the evidence" that Manafort lied to prosecutors, the FBI, and the grand jury after signing the deal. The plea deal breach meant prosecutors were no longer obliged to support Manafort's push for a lighter sentence.

The jury in Manafort's Virginia case hung on 10 counts, and the plea deal breach meant prosecutors could retry Manafort on those charges in the future, but special counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann previously said they have no plans to do that.

Manafort used his sentencing memos in Virginia and DC to attack Mueller and the special counsel's investigation. In the memo he filed in Virginia, he accused Mueller of unfairly vilifying him and of "spreading misinformation." His lawyers repeated their claim that Mueller only went after Manafort for crimes that predated his work on Trump's campaign in 2016 in order to pressure Manafort to cooperate in the Russia investigation and flip on Trump.

“The Special Counsel’s strategy in bringing charges against Mr. Manafort had nothing to do with the Special Counsel’s core mandate — Russian collusion — but was instead designed to ‘tighten the screws’ in an effort to compel Mr. Manafort to cooperate and provide incriminating information about others,” his lawyers wrote, quoting language Ellis had previously used to question the special counsel’s motivations.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued in their sentencing memo in Virginia that Manafort should receive a sentence that reflected "the seriousness of these crimes, and serve to both deter Manafort and others from engaging in such conduct."

"In the end, Manafort acted for more than a decade as if he were above the law, and deprived the federal government and various financial institutions of millions of dollars," prosecutors wrote.

Manafort has been in jail since June, when prosecutors first accused Manafort of trying to interfere with potential witnesses in his case. Jackson ordered him held pending trial. In arguing for leniency, Manafort's lawyers said that the detention had taken a toll on Manafort's physical and psychological health. Mueller's office countered that Manafort failed to show why the federal Bureau of Prisons couldn't handle his medical needs, and noted that Jackson previously concluded that Manafort's lawyers failed to detail his ailments with any specificity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.