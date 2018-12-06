The Trump Administration Is Trolling The Year’s Biggest Global Climate Conference

The Trump administration announced Thursday afternoon it is proposing to roll back another coal rule, one that limits how much carbon pollution new coal plants can emit.



“To put it into clear and simple terms, we’re rescinding unfair burdens on America’s energy providers and leveling the playing field so that new energy technologies can be part of America’s future,” Andrew Wheeler, Environmental Protection Agency’s acting administrator, said at a press event.

This is largely a symbolic move by the EPA. That’s because few, if any, plants have been built recently, and thus would be impacted by the original rule that took effect in 2015. And, as coal use continues to decline in the US, not many new plants are yet planned that could stand to benefit from the proposal to let them emit more greenhouse gases than before.

This is just the latest in a series of ways of the Trump government is trolling the global climate community meeting now in Poland to finalize the rules for the Paris agreement, climate experts and activists say.

Over the weekend, for example, G20 countries met in Argentina, and all of them — except the US — recommitted themselves to the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

“I think they are on a bit of a tear responding to the outcome of the G20 summit last weekend in Argentia, where once again Trump was isolated from the other 19 members in how to describe the Paris agreement,” Alden Meyer, an international climate expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told BuzzFeed News. He added that the US efforts this week weren’t new, but “more of the same anti-behavior the administration has been pursuing since Day 1.”

On Monday, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration wanted to cut short congressionally mandated subsidies for renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Then on Tuesday, President Trump tweeted that France’s decision to rethink its new fuel tax amid violent protests signaled that the country thought the Paris agreement was “fatally flawed.” Although the rollback of the tax hike is a blow to the country’s climate agenda, it’s not a sign of France abandoning the accord. French President Emmanuel Macron has been a vocal supporter of the climate agreement.