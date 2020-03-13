A Map Of The Coronavirus Exposures In Trump’s Orbit In Just Two Weeks

A growing number of people in President Donald Trump’s orbit have been in contact with someone known to be infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — with a few testing positive themselves. BuzzFeed News has mapped these connections using social media and news articles. It’s by no means comprehensive. What it shows is how fast the virus spread among people in Trump’s orbit in approximately two weeks of the US outbreak. Close aides and family members came in contact with people who are confirmed to have the virus. This group includes a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus after meeting Trump and his family at Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend; Australian Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton, who tested positive and was admitted to the hospital days after a meeting in Washington, DC with the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and other White House officials; and an anonymous male attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting later tested positive, where Trump and a number of other prominent Republicans were present and some directly interacted with him. After declaring the outbreak a national state of emergency on Friday, Trump said he might get tested but would not self-isolate. He then proceeded to shake many people’s hands, which health officials have recommended against to prevent possibly spreading the virus. Trump has previously said he has had little to no contact with any infected individuals, despite at least one photo of him standing directly next to a known infected person. Others in the administration and Republicans in Congress have not been taking their cues from the president, however, choosing to seek advice from the CDC, to self-isolate, and even get tested after learning about possible exposures. BuzzFeed News reached out to all US officials listed here. Except where indicated, they did not respond to a request for comment.

CPAC The Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting, which bills itself as the largest gathering of grassroots conservatives on the planet, took place from February 26 to February 29 in Maryland, with Trump speaking on Saturday. The guest who tested positive for COVID-19 has not been named, but it seems he came in contact or suspected contact with many of CPAC’s high-profile attendees. Matt Schapp, the head of the American Conservative Union, said he shook hands with him and then later shook the hands of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, among others. Several Republican members of Congress consulted with medical professionals, got tested for the virus, or chose to self-quarantine following news of their possible exposure at the event.



Also in attendance Shook hands with... Matt Schlapp Will not self-isolate Unnamed CPAC Attendee Has the virus Santiago Abascal Has the virus Shook hands with... Interacted with... Donald Trump Mike Pence Doug Collins Self-isolating Matt Gaetz Self-isolating, tested negative Mark Meadows Self-isolating, tested negative Ted Cruz Self-isolating Paul Gosar Self-isolated Louie Gohmert Will not self-isolate

White House Meetings Australia's home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, said on March 13 that he tested positive for coronavirus, less than a week after meeting at the White House with Attorney General William Barr and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump. It is unknown if Ivanka has been tested or quarantined. Barr stayed at home on Friday and will not be getting tested after consulting with the CDC, a Department of Justice spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in an email. Dutton had also met with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan during his early March trip to the US. It is unknown whether either Conway or Grogan were tested. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also met Dutton, and has announced he’s self-quarantining himself and awaiting test results. House Representatives Doug Collins and Mark Meadows, who were exposed to the infected individual at CPAC, later met at the White House with Trump. Only after the White House visit did they learn of their exposure, and both chose to self-quarantine. Meadows tested negative.

Peter Dutton Has the virus Met with... Kellyanne Conway Joe Grogan Lindsey Graham Self-isolating, awaiting test results Ivanka Trump William Barr Self-isolating Doug Collins Self-isolating Mark Meadows Self-isolating, tested negative Met with... Donald Trump

Mar-A-Lago/Florida Over the weekend of February 7th,, Trump dined with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-A-Lago, his Palm Beach resort. Ivanka and Jared Kushner also attended. Days later, Bolsonaro press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who also attended, tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro himself has tested negative for coronavirus, he said Friday, contradicting earlier reports that he had tested positive. Other politicians who came into contact with the Brazilian delegation in Florida — Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — said they weren’t experiencing any symptoms but chose to self-isolate anyway. “His doctors still believe that he is at a low risk and getting tested is unnecessary as long as he’s not experiencing symptoms. But we’re constantly reevaluating the situation,” a spokesperson for Sen. Scott told BuzzFeed News in an email. Meanwhile, Graham’s office confirmed he’s awaiting test results. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez both said they were self-isolating after being near or coming into contact this week with Wajngarten and Bolsonaro. On Friday, Suarez said he tested positive for coronavirus. “I feel completely healthy and strong,” Suarez said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News on Friday. “However, I am doing the responsible thing by working with the County’s Health Department to take every precaution to ensure that not only my family is healthy, but everyone I have come in contact with is healthy as well.” Another person that attended a Sunday luncheon at Mar-a-Lago has since tested positive, according to the Washington Post on Friday. Trump gave remarks at the event but it’s unknown if he came into direct contact with the infected person, whose identity has not been revealed.



Jair Bolsonaro Tested positive, then negative Fabio Wajngarten Has the virus Met, and photographed with... Interacted with... Donald Trump Mike Pence Lindsey Graham Self-isolating, awaiting test results Rick Scott Self-isolating Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Carlos Gimenez Self-isolating, awaiting test results Francis Suarez Has the virus