Trump Won't Self-Isolate But Will "Most Likely" Get Tested After Coming Into Contact With Someone With The Coronavirus

Trump said he will likely get tested for the coronavirus but not because he came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — After shaking hands with several CEOs of major American companies, President Donald Trump said Friday he “most likely” will get tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive.

Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago last weekend and was photographed standing next to Bolsonaro’s press secretary Fabio Wajngarten. Wajngarten tested positive for for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Thursday. Trump has so far declined to get tested or self-isolate, despite Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Miami mayor Francis Suarez doing so after coming in contact with Wajngarten. Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Several other Republicans have also self-isolated after coming into contact with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive; Trump gave a speech at the conference.

During a lengthy press conference Friday, Trump interacted with several top administration officials and business leaders, then said he did not need to get tested because he showed no symptoms of illness.

“We have a White House doctor, I should say many White House doctors," said Trump. "I asked them that same question and they said ‘you don’t have any symptoms whatsoever.’ And we don't want people without symptoms to go and do the test. The test is not insignificant."



