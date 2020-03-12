A Brazilian Official Who Met Trump At Mar-A-Lago Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Fabio Wajngarten was pictured alongside Donald Trump and Mike Pence last Saturday. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for the coronavirus.

Jim Watson / Getty Images Trump hosted Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press secretary has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after meeting President Donald Trump.

Fabio Wajngarten was part of a Brazilian delegation that recently visited the US, and at the weekend posted a photo on Instagram of him standing next to Trump at the president's Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida.



Bolsonaro meanwhile is being monitored for the coronavirus. Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Sunday of the Brazilian president having dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



According to Brazil's Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, which first revealed the news about Wajngarten, Wajngarten's wife revealed her husband's positive test on the WhatsApp group for parents at the school their children attend. The White House did not respond to questions regarding whether Trump, his daughter, or other aides were being tested for COVID-19, and the National Security Council did not respond to questions about whether they had approached their Brazilian counterparts for more information.

Jim Watson / Getty Images

But responding to a journalist's question in the Oval Office about Wajngarten testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump said: I did hear something about that, we had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there, if he was there he was there, but we did nothing very unusual, we sat together for a period of time, had a great conversation, he’s [Bolsonaro] doing a terrific job in Brazil, and we’ll find out what happens, I guess they’re being tested right now.

Trump added, "Let’s put it this way: I’m not concerned." On Thursday, Florida Sen. Rick Scott said he was self-quarantining after potential contact with Wajngarten at a separate event in Miami on Tuesday.

Zak Bennett / Getty Images Rick Scott (second right ) alongside Jair Bolsonaro at the Brazil-USA Business Relations Seminar in Florida at the Hilton Miami Downtown, on March 9.