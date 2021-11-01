"Enough Of Treating Nature Like A Toilet": The UN Leader Is Fed Up With Climate Inaction

“Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink,” António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, warned the climate community gathered Monday in Glasgow for the launch of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

“We face a choice: Either we stop it or it stops us,” Guterres continued. “And it’s time to say enough — enough of brutalizing biodiversity, enough of killing ourselves with carbon, enough of treating nature like a toilet, enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”

The secretary-general’s fiery speech comes as countries struggle with the climate disasters fueled by the more than 1 degree Celsius (roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming that has already occurred since the late 1880s. This warming, scientists agree, is the direct result of humankind burning fossil fuels and releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The Earth is on track to get much hotter, too. Even though practically every country previously agreed to limit future warming to less than a total of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), back when they signed the Paris climate agreement in 2016, they are now far off track. Various analyses of current country-level climate policies and pledges to do more in the future show the world is instead on track to warm about 3 degrees Celsius, which would be disastrous.

Guterres underscored this sobering reality in his recent speech, warning world leaders that this international climate summit is their best chance to turn things around and that people’s lives are literally on the line.