At Least 15 People Are Dead And 30 Missing After Major Flooding In Tennessee

Josie Norris / AP Debris from flooding is strewn along Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall in Dickson, Tennessee.

At least 15 people are dead after major flooding over the weekend devastated parts of Tennessee, with searches underway for more than 30 others who are missing, authorities said Sunday.

The rainfall was likely historic, the National Weather Service said. Preliminary data from McEwen, Tennessee, recorded more than 17 inches of rain — the highest ever in a 24-hour period in state history. On Sunday, rescue crews were going door to door in search of missing people, with deputies also responding to calls for welfare checks, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said. But rescue efforts were hampered by the damage to the infrastructure, including the loss of cell service, caused by the flooding. A sheriff's office Facebook post was filled with comments from people seeking to reconnect with family members.

In an emotional interview with WSMV, Davis said one of his best friends had been among those found dead. Also among the dead were 7-month-old twins, who were swept away by the flood waters from their parents and two siblings, WKRN reported. A GoFundMe page had been set up for the twins' family. "Yeah it's tough, but we're going to move forward," Davis said. "In a small town, small community, we know each other, we love each other. I've always said one of our biggest assets in this county is when bad things happen...our people are going to come out."

Mark Humphrey / AP A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tennessee.

Davis told locals not to travel unless necessary and that an 8 p.m. curfew remained in effect.

The National Weather Service's Nashville office also acknowledged the emotional impact the flooding had on the region.

Good morning, Middle Tennessee. It was a rough Saturday for some of our neighbors. Our deepest sympathies go out to those who were affected by yesterday's unprecedented flooding, especially those who lost family members or friends. Twitter: @NWSNashville

"While we marvel at the power of nature, we deeply regret when it brings about tragic circumstances," the office said. "Those of us who have never lived through a flood of this magnitude cannot possibly know what it's like."

Weather disasters are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, according to NASA, and that’s making disasters worse. Wildfire seasons are getting longer. Hurricanes are getting wetter and more dangerous. Heat waves are getting hotter, more frequent, and longer-lasting. Heavier rainfall across the US is triggering more inland flooding. And the cost of climate disasters is soaring. Stopping this vicious cycle will require drastically reducing our reliance on climate-polluting fossil fuels.