These Photos Show The Devastation Of The Floods In Germany That Have Killed Over 100 People

More than 100 people were killed as parts of Germany received over a month of rainfall in 24 hours.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on July 16, 2021, at 1:53 p.m. ET

More than 100 people have been killed by floods in Germany after extreme rainfall caused rivers to overflow in the western part of the country on Thursday, and the toll is expected to increase as the floodwaters recede.

Dozens have also been killed in neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands.

Rescue operations are ongoing as hundreds of people are still listed as missing, although officials hope the number will decrease as communications are restored. According to the Associated Press, dozens of residents were rescued from their roofs, where they had taken refuge from the rising waters. The full extent of the damage is still unknown; many have suddenly lost everything, as homes collapsed and cars were swept away in the storm.

Weather disasters are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, according to NASA, and that’s making disasters more dangerous and more costly. Stopping this vicious cycle will require drastically reducing our reliance on climate-polluting fossil fuels.


Picture Alliance / DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The village of Kordel in Rhineland-Palatinate is flooded by the high water of the Kyll river, July 15, 2021.

Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

A man carries a dog next to debris brought by the flood, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15, 2021.

Reuters

A general view of a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15, 2021

Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Debris from collapsed houses lies in the Bessem district of North Rhine-Westphalia on July 16, 2021.

Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

A woman looks at debris brought by the flood next to the Ahr river, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15, 2021.

Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

A regional train is in water at the local station in Kordel, July 15, 2021.

Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Drivers and trucks are stuck in traffic on the Autobahn 1 in North Rhine-Westphalia as rain has caused flooding on numerous motorways, July 15, 2021.

submerged trucks on a highway are approached by firefighters in a boat
Marius Becker/ Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Helpers of the water rescue service examine trucks from a boat that are standing on the flooded federal highway 265 in North Rhine-Westphalia, July 16, 2021.

Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images

A car lies amid the rubble in an area completely destroyed by the flood in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, July 16, 2021.

Adam Berry / Getty Images

A broken bridge is seen after a major flood in the Ahrlweiler district of Germany's mountainous Eifel area in the village of Sinzig, July 16, 2021.

A woman on the phone looking worried with floodwaters in the background
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A view of a flood-devastated area after a severe rainstorm and flash floods hit the western states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, July 16, 2021

Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images

A man takes pictures of cars and rubble piled up by the torrents after the floods caused major damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 16, 2021.

Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

A man walks through the water in an area affected by floods following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 15, 2021.

Staff / Reuters

Two waders are pictured after a flood in Schuld, Germany, July 16, 2021.

Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images

An aerial view shows an area completely destroyed by the floods in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, July 16, 2021.

Bernd Lauter / AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters inspect debris and damaged houses destroyed by the floods in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, Germany, July 15, 2021.

Marius Becker / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Lifeguards and police divers go into a flooded courtyard in an inflatable boat in Landesweit, North Rhine-Westphalia, July 16, 2021.

Bernd Lauter / AFP via Getty Images

A man helps a woman to climb out of a window following important floods in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, Germany, July 15, 2021.

Roberto Pfeil / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Residents of the village of Balken support each other walking in the floodwaters, July 14, 2021.

Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images

A woman carries bags in a devastated street after the floods caused major damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 16, 2021.

Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images

A man walks on a partially slipped road amid destroyed houses after the floods caused major damage in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 16, 2021.

A large area of ground is covered in plastic water bottles, glass bottles, and beer kegs
Florian Gaertner / Photothek via Getty Images

The trash left behind in a flood area in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 15, 2021

Thomas Frey / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

A view of the community of Schuld the day after heavy rain led to extreme flooding, July 16, 2021

Ina Fassbender / AFP via Getty Images

People walk through the debris in the pedestrian zone in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding, July 16, 2021.

Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images

A couple hug as they stand among the debris left by floodwaters in a street in the town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, July 15, 2021.



