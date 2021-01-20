On Day 1, Biden Directed The US To Rejoin The Paris Climate Accord

Hours after being sworn in as president of the United States, Joe Biden made his first significant moves in the White House, including signing an executive order to rejoin the Paris climate agreement.



As a result, the US will officially return to the historic commitment to limit warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius in 30 days. The US left the agreement on Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the presidential election, under the direction of former president Donald Trump.

“A cry for survival comes from [the] planet itself,” Biden said in his inauguration speech, “a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear.”

The Paris agreement has always been more a symbolic commitment than a substantive one. For the Trump administration, ditching the accord indicated that the US was relinquishing its role as a climate leader to instead double down on being a nation that relies on fossil fuel extraction. Now, under the Biden administration, the move — part of a flurry of early actions reversing Trump’s agenda on everything from immigration to the pandemic response — symbolizes that the country is more committed than ever to tackling the climate crisis.

Even before Biden signed the executive order, the climate community started heaping on the praise.

“Welcome back to the Paris climate agreement,” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron.