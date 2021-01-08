A Record Number of Billion-Dollar Natural Disasters Devastated The US Last Year

Firefighters try to keep house fires from spreading in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2020.

A record 22 major natural disasters struck the US in 2020, each one causing at least $1 billion in damages, according to a new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analysis published on Friday.



The total cost of these major hurricanes, wildfires, and severe storms was $95 billion in damages, making 2020 the nation’s fourth most expensive year for disasters.

"We sort of sound like a broken record saying every year is a historic year but it's true," Adam Smith, an applied climatologist at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information who worked on the analysis, told BuzzFeed News. “We’re running out of adjectives trying to describe these extreme events.”

The rising costs are in part due to people continuing to move to and build in places that put their homes and businesses at risk of damage from fires, storms, and flooding. But man-made climate change is also to blame, driving an increasing number of extreme disasters. Wildfire seasons are getting longer. Hurricanes are getting wetter. And more heavy rainfall across the US is triggering more inland flooding.

And in the latest sign of the worsening climate crisis, new data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service shows 2020 tied 2016 as the hottest year on record worldwide. US scientists will release their own analysis of last year’s temperatures next week.

“As we move forward in time, the fingerprints of climate change are becoming more obvious for some of these extreme events,” Smith said.