People Are Living With An Incredible Amount Of Debt From Student Loans And Credit Cards

This year, as health care costs shot up, the housing affordability crisis worsened, and a million other garbage things happened, Americans' personal finances have also suffered. A new report from the personal finance website NerdWallet shows that many US households have sunk deeper into debt in 2018 because rising basic costs have led them to accrue more credit card debt and to delay payments on their already massive student loans.

"Debt in general is causing a lots of stress. One in nine people don’t think they’ll pay if off. People are really struggling," NerdWallet's credit card writer Kimberly Palmer told BuzzFeed News. "Incomes are growing, which is really a positive thing, but some costs are growing faster. It's hard for people to keep up with their costs and many turn to credit cards to cover that gap."

The researchers estimated that among households that have any kind of debt, they on average owed $135,768. The average mortgage holder owed $184,417 for their home; households with student debt on average owed $47,671; and the average household with an auto loan owed $28,033 for their car. We owe a lot of money.

"This makes it harder to save for certain goals and harder to feel financially secure," said Palmer. "It's stressful and something households would like to pay off."

