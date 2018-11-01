After years of growth, the US housing market is slowing. Home sales in September were down 4.1% from a year ago, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. It’s an indicator that prices are starting to bump up against a new economic reality, and while it will increase pressure on sellers, it simply reflects that fewer people can buy a home now.

Oddly, what has felt so obvious to many Americans, especially young people looking to buy their first home — the feeling that housing is Too Fucking Expensive — has not actually been reflected in the housing market until recent months. Prices have been rising steadily for years around the country; in markets like San Francisco and Seattle, they’ve been reached unimaginable highs.



Yet in the red-hot San Francisco Bay Area, where the median price of homes sold in September reached $930,000, sales were down 16.4% from a year ago. One reason for this is that prospective buyers of high-cost homes are now looking at additional costs from tax code changes that reduced the mortgage interest deduction. And it comes on top of an already big bill.

According to David Blitzer, managing director and chair of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, on a national basis, prices of existing homes (the vast majority of the market compared to new builds) have climbed 6% over the last year, compared to 2.5% wage increases and 2% inflation.



The other factor is rising interest rates, which are near 5% for a 30-year mortgage from a historic low of 3.31% in November 2012.

“It’s getting more expensive to buy a house,” Blitzer said in an interview with BuzzFeed News. “It doesn’t mean nobody will buy a house, I’m sure someone is buying one this afternoon. But the number will drift down.”

