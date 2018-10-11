The annual cost for a family to get health coverage from an employer plan rose 5% to $19,616 this year, according to recently released data from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. The cost to cover an individual on a job-based plan is now $6,896, up 3% from last year.

Employers cover the majority of this expense, but people end up paying for the benefit in different ways as rates continue to rise: The expense is passed along through higher cost sharing for visits and hospitalizations, and more of their compensation is coming in the form of health insurance instead of wages.

"Rapid growth in the cost of US health care has put sustained downward pressure on wages and incomes," a new report by the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal nonprofit, found.



It's a tremendous understatement to say that health insurance is insanely expensive — and even if you pay just a portion of the full cost, you're often still spending thousands of dollars on it every year.

Workers contributed $5,547 for family coverage on average in 2018, up 65% since 2008, and $1,186 for single coverage, according to Kaiser. Employers paid the rest of the premium (the industry term for the cost of the insurance). On average, workers contributed 29% of the premium for family coverage and 18% of the premium for single coverage. On top of the cost of the plan, the average family of four pays another $4,700 in out-of-pocket expenses every year, according to the Milliman Medical Index.

The shocking cost of health care is a reality that many people and their employers are confronting as the enrollment period for 2019 plans approaches.



"It's a big challenge for young people," Matthew Rae, a senior health policy analyst at Kaiser, said to BuzzFeed News. Apart from the costs alone, "We spend a lot on health care, but we don’t see better [health] outcomes." The US outspends other countries on health care, but has fallen behind on life expectancy, for instance.

"I would summarize it as unsustainable," said Ben Isgur, leader of the Health Research Institute at PricewaterhouseCoopers US. Many millennials in particular still have other high expenses, such as paying off student loans. "For some people, it’s definitely a crisis, because it’s unaffordable. For some companies, it can be a crisis too." PWC expects employer medical costs to rise another 6% in 2019.