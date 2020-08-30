One Person Was Shot And Killed After Trump Supporters And Anti-Racism Protesters Clashed In Portland

No one is in custody. This is the second shooting in less than a week after militias and Trump supporters arrived at nationwide protests against systemic racism.

One person was shot and killed shortly after a caravan of Trump supporters and anti-racism protesters clashed in Portland on Saturday night. This is the second shooting in less than a week involving militias or Trump supporters responding to the nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality that have been going for months. The shooting in Portland came days after President Donald Trump hosted a Republican National Convention filled with fear-mongering about the protests. Hundreds of Trump supporters organized in a nearby mall and rode in a vehicle caravan though the area, facing off with protesters. "As vehicles inched along streets on both sides of the Willamette River, pedestrians and vehicle occupants periodically exchanged words. At times fights broke out; there were some minor collisions. Portland Police responded to scenes of fights, disturbances and collisions throughout downtown and made some arrests," Portland police said in a statement.



Dave Killen / AP

As the caravan rode through downtown, the Trump supporters fired paintball pellets and bear spray at the protesters; protesters tossed objects at the Trump supporters, according to the AP and New York Times, which had reporters at the scene.



MAGA voters in Portland committing casual acts of terrorism in Trump's America

The caravan cleared out of downtown by about 8:30 p.m. local time, police said. Sixteen minutes later, police responded after nearby officers heard gunshots and found man lying in the street, shot in the chest. Medical units determined he was dead.

Paula Bronstein / AP A man is being treated by medics in Portland on August 29

Groups of people continued fighting in the streets for the next two hours, according to the police account.

An AP freelance photographer at the scene told the wire service that the man who was shot was wearing a a hat with the name Patriot Prayer, which is a far-right group that generally supports Trump and opposes protesters who call for an end to police brutality. People on social media also said he was wearing a "thin blue line" patch on this shorts, which indicates support for "Blue Lives Matter," a counter to Black Lives Matter that supports police. There is no suspect in custody. Trump, in a torrent of tweets and retweets on Sunday morning, called the caravan members "great patriots" and called protesters "disgraceful anarchists" — continuing to polarize people around the nation instead of trying to bring people together. He continued to call for the National Guard to be called into Portland. Trump was not nearly as vocal about the shooting last week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, when a teenager who has attended a rally of his opened fire, killing two and injuring another. Trump on Sunday morning retweeted scores of far-right figures who are known to spread bad or self-serving information. In one tweet that was deleted calling Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler a "useless fucking idiot," Trump said "tone down the language, but TRUE!"